Best-Selling Christian Authors Seth and Heather Day Arrested for Child Abuse in Texas

North Texas Christian Authors Seth and Heather Day Arrested on Child Abuse Charges

Seth Michael Day and Heather Marie Day, best-selling Christian authors and residents of Keene, Texas, sit behind bars in the Johnson County Jail following a harrowing child abuse investigation. Keene Police Department officials booked the married couple after a high school teacher reported an alarming outcry of physical abuse on September 24, 2026.

The investigation kicked into high gear immediately following the teacher’s report. Investigators with the Keene Police Department, alongside a forensic interviewer at the Johnson County Children’s Advocacy Center, conducted an emergency forensic interview with the minor victim. Arrest warrant affidavits lay out a disturbing timeline of events, revealing that 39-year-old Seth Day allegedly struck the victim in the face and chest with her cell phone out of anger on September 22, 2026. Keene police detectives meticulously documented visible lacerations and multiple bruises stemming from the assault.

According to the filed affidavits, 39-year-old Heather Day was present during the violent outburst and consciously chose not to intervene. Investigators further established that Heather possessed full awareness of prior injuries inflicted upon the child. Rather than seeking help or reporting the abuse, she allegedly attempted to conceal the physical trauma by instructing the victim to wear a face mask and misleading medical professionals about the origin of the injuries.

Escalating Felony Charges and Institutional Fallout

The legal gravity of the case deepened as detectives continued their inquiry. Law enforcement initially charged Seth Day with injury to a child, classified as a third-degree felony. Heather Day faces an identical third-degree felony charge of injury to a child by omission for her failure to protect the victim and active concealment efforts.

However, the scope of the criminal proceedings expanded dramatically when Keene Police Chief James Kidd announced that additional allegations of sexual abuse involving Seth Day had surfaced. Investigators executed a search warrant and recovered crucial evidence linked to the new claims. Consequently, prosecutors filed a separate criminal complaint and arrest affidavit charging Seth Day with sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony under Texas law.

Professionally, the fallout was swift. Seth Day served as an assistant professor of psychology at Southwestern Adventist University located in Keene. In response to the arrest, university administration placed him on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the criminal proceedings. Southwestern Adventist University released a statement to its campus community confirming the arrest, assuring students and staff that the institution is fully cooperating with law enforcement and emphasizing that the allegations do not involve SWAU students, staff, or faculty members.

Public Persona Versus Criminal Reality

Before their arrests, the couple enjoyed substantial visibility within religious and literary spheres. Heather Thompson Day built a recognized profile as a Christian author, podcast host, and former communication professor. Together, the couple co-authored the best-selling relationship book I’ll See You Tomorrow, offering advice on partnership and family dynamics to readers across the country.

Photo: fox29.com

Law enforcement confirms that the investigation remains active as detectives and prosecutors build their case within the Johnson County legal system.