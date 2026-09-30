Kawhi Leonard Dismisses New Podcast Revelations in Cap-Circumvention Scandal

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard addressed the ongoing fallout from the NBA cap-circumvention scandal during training camp in Quebec City. While a newly released investigative podcast detailed hundreds of thousands in sponsor payments linked to his Los Angeles Clippers tenure, Leonard maintained he is unswayed by the coverage and ready to move forward.

Kawhi Leonard Dismisses Cap-Scandal Podcasts As Training Camp Opens in Quebec City

Essential Takeaways From Training Camp The Latest Revelation: The “Pable Torre Finds Out” podcast revealed Leonard earned at least $672,000 from Boingo Wireless for a one-hour meet-and-greet with U.S. Marines during his time with the Clippers.

The “Pable Torre Finds Out” podcast revealed Leonard earned at least $672,000 from Boingo Wireless for a one-hour meet-and-greet with U.S. Marines during his time with the Clippers. Leonard’s Response: Speaking on Wednesday during Raptors training camp, the seven-time All-Star stated he hasn’t followed the podcast, adding, “I’m not entertained by it.”

Speaking on Wednesday during Raptors training camp, the seven-time All-Star stated he hasn’t followed the podcast, adding, “I’m not entertained by it.” League Resolution: The NBA previously penalized the Clippers with five future first-round draft picks and a $30 million fine, while Leonard received a $700,000 fine and the Raptors organization was assured no further penalties would apply.

Inside the Latest Podcast Revelations and League Penalties

The investigative trail surrounding the Los Angeles Clippers expanded on Tuesday with a fresh installment of the podcast “Pable Torre Finds Out.” Previous episodes focused largely on a series of no-show endorsement deals allegedly facilitated by the franchise for Leonard. However, the latest chapter shifted focus to a high-profile appearance where Leonard did actively participate, pocketing a substantial sum from Boingo Wireless for a brief military meet-and-greet.

This scrutiny follows a heavy hand from league leadership. For the L.A. Clippers’ role in a scheme that helped Leonard earn off-court income from multiple companies, the NBA hammered the Clippers organization, stripping away five future first-round draft picks and levying a $30 million fine. Leonard himself was handed a $700,000 fine, and his uncle and former business adviser, Dennis Robertson, absorbed a five-year ban from conducting business or engaging with NBA teams.

Cap-Circumvention Penalties and Financial Scope Entity Involved Penalty / Action Context Los Angeles Clippers $30 Million Fine & 5 First-Round Picks Sanctioned by the NBA for facilitating off-court income schemes. Kawhi Leonard $700,000 Fine Settled with the league and players’ association, closing further team liability. Dennis Robertson 5-Year Ban Former business adviser and Leonard’s uncle barred from NBA-related business. Boingo Wireless Sponsor Deal At least $672,000 paid Highlighted in recent investigative reporting for a one-hour Marine meet-and-greet.

Shifting Narratives and Basketball Focus in Toronto

Despite federal prosecutors reportedly opening a criminal investigation into the matter, leadership in Toronto is eager to turn the page. Raptors general manager Bobby Webster noted last week that the agreed-upon settlement guarantees the franchise that Leonard will face no additional disciplinary measures. Meanwhile, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver emphasized that it is time for all parties to look forward.

When pressed on the ongoing media cycle during the second day of Raptors training camp, Leonard made his stance clear.

“I don’t follow it. I don’t know what to think of it all or really expect. I’m not entertained by it,” Leonard said. “Like I said before, the NBA did their job. The (players’ association) did their job. I don’t even know what he’s talking about.”

Beyond the legal and financial entanglements, Leonard also touched on his recent, more lighthearted social media presence. Approaching the twilight of his career, the typically stoic forward expressed a desire to let fans see past the competitive armor.

“Probably being four or five years away from walking away, I just want to show people who I really am, because you get so many narratives out there,” Leonard said. “People don’t know me. I’m just having fun with it.”

“I learned to come to work and just lock in and focus,” he added regarding his trademark intensity on the hardwood. “If you see me on the basketball court—preparing for practice, games, after games—for the most part, I’m dialed in. I’m trying to stay even-keeled and not let emotions override my play.”