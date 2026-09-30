Actors Nerijus Gadliauskas and Larisa Kalpokaitė Discuss New Play “Good Neighbors

Theatrical Plot Twist as Nerijus Gadliauskas Targets Larisa Kalpokaitė’s On-Stage Family

In a theatrical neighborhood dispute, Nerijus Gadliauskas teams up with actress Gabija Jaraminaitė to fracture the household of peers Larisa Kalpokaitė and Vytautas Kanišonis. The plot centers on a scheme by Gadliauskas and Jaraminaitė’s characters to seize their neighbors’ apartment, transforming domestic friction into comedy.

Essential Takeaways for Culture Watchers The Premise: Nerijus Gadliauskas and Gabija Jaraminaitė plot to hijack an apartment belonging to neighbors played by Larisa Kalpokaitė and Vytautas Kanišonis in a theatrical production.

Nerijus Gadliauskas and Gabija Jaraminaitė plot to hijack an apartment belonging to neighbors played by Larisa Kalpokaitė and Vytautas Kanišonis in a theatrical production. Real-Life Contrast: Kalpokaitė contrasts the on-stage dynamic with her actual neighborhood history, emphasizing that she has enjoyed harmonious relationships with neighbors even after moving.

Kalpokaitė contrasts the on-stage dynamic with her actual neighborhood history, emphasizing that she has enjoyed harmonious relationships with neighbors even after moving. Creative Ensemble: Directed by Justinas Krisiūnas, the production titled “Geri kaimynai” explores the fragility of residential tranquility.

The Psychology of Bad Neighbors on Stage

The friction of shared walls and property lines has long served as ground for dramatic storytelling. In director Justinas Krisiūnas’s stage venture, “Geri kaimynai”, that common societal grievance is explored. Gadliauskas’s and Jaraminaitė’s characters hatch a scheme to dispossess their neighbors.

For Kalpokaitė, the production dives into a universal human anxiety. As she points out, the quality of one’s daily existence relies heavily on who lives next door. A good neighbor acts as a vital pillar of support, sharing burdens and joys, while a bad neighbor can negatively affect life quality. Yet, unlike her character, the actress is quick to clarify where the line is drawn. She admits to channeling her own emotional arsenal and life experiences into the role, but firmly distances herself from actual manipulative behavior, noting that she has never had to act as an intrigante behind anyone’s back.

Photo: tv3.lt

Character Motives and the Reality of Acting Ensembles

When asked if his own personality shares DNA with his persona, Nerijus Gadliauskas maintains that every sincere character requires an actor to invest a piece of their own soul, leaving it to neighbors and audiences alike to judge his moral standing. Opting to keep details about his own real-life neighbors vague, Gadliauskas avoids setting up preconceived notions for theatergoers.

Behind the scenes, the working atmosphere is congenial. Both actors expressed enthusiasm about joining the production’s ensemble. For Kalpokaitė, the project represents a cherished opportunity. She notes that she has not been spoiled by an overabundance of roles, making the camaraderie of the “Geri kaimynai” cast a rewarding professional chapter.

Photo: lrytas.lt

Production Overview: “Geri kaimynai” Creative Role Personnel / Details Director Justinas Krisiūnas Principal Cast Nerijus Gadliauskas, Gabija Jaraminaitė, Larisa Kalpokaitė, Vytautas Kanišonis Core Conflict A property takeover attempt targeting next-door neighbors

Bridging Domestic Realities with Theatrical Spectacle

Stage productions tackling local residential warfare often resonate with audiences because they mirror universal tensions. The dynamic between Kalpokaitė and Gadliauskas highlights how quickly domestic security can be undermined. By contrasting her real-world appreciation for neighborhood friendships with the ambition of her character, Kalpokaitė underscores the nature of exploring human impulses from the safety of the footlights.

As “Geri kaimynai” continues under Krisiūnas’s direction, it invites viewers to reflect on their own domestic ecosystems. Whether audiences view the production as a cautionary tale about property greed or a witty exploration of interpersonal friction, the performances delivered by this cast ensure that the neighborhood feud remains entertaining.