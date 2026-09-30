Kumamoto’s Repeated Disasters Leave Businesses Facing “Multiple Damage” Crises

Two months after the July earthquake struck Kumamoto Prefecture, local business owners face a severe threat to their livelihoods. Repeated disasters over the past decade, including the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake and record-breaking torrential rains, have created a compounding “multi-disaster” crisis that leaves recovering entrepreneurs emotionally and financially exhausted.

The Bottom Line The Core Crisis: Multiple disasters hitting Kumamoto within a decade have created a “multi-disaster” business trap, where repeat property damage multiplies psychological and financial devastation.

Multiple disasters hitting Kumamoto within a decade have created a “multi-disaster” business trap, where repeat property damage multiplies psychological and financial devastation. On-the-Ground Reality: Ryuya Hayashi, a third-generation udon shop owner in Hikawa, remains closed after the July earthquake destroyed his building’s foundations and left him facing roughly 4 million yen in repair costs.

The Psychological Toll of Repeat Disasters in Kumamoto

When natural disasters strike in the same region, the math of recovery changes entirely. While the physical destruction might double, experts point out that the psychological blow multiplies threefold or fourfold for business owners who have barely caught their breath.

This compounding trauma strips away the vital grit required to start over. For many independent operators across Kumamoto Prefecture, the relentless cycle of rebuilding only to watch infrastructure crumble again has pushed them dangerously close to giving up entirely.

Inside the Struggle to Reopen a Half-Century Udon Shop

In Hikawa, a local udon shop operating for nearly 50 years serves as a stark example of this fragile recovery. The July earthquake cracked the building’s floor and parking lot, severely damaging the foundation and breaking the septic tank so toilets are no longer usable.

Although anti-slip mats keep the remaining dishware steady, most plates were smashed, and the essential refrigeration unit remains broken and unremoved, keeping the doors permanently shuttered. Ryuya Hayashi, the 38-year-old third-generation owner, took over the establishment to fulfill a promise to his parents—who nearly closed it after the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake.

Hayashi managed to navigate the economic strain of the COVID-19 pandemic and is now just one year away from completely paying off the loans tied to keeping the family legacy alive. Yet, this latest disaster struck just as the finish line was in sight.

Financial Realities and the Cost of Minimum Viable Repairs

Aiming for an October reopening, Hayashi skipped government subsidies because the application windows, contractor quote schedules, and actual recovery timelines simply did not align. To curb skyrocketing expenses, he abandoned full restoration in favor of funding only the bare minimum operational equipment.

Even with scaled-back ambitions, the required repairs total roughly 4 million yen. Hayashi is now targeting a mix of crowdfunding campaigns and fresh commercial bank loans to cover the gap, though peace of mind remains entirely out of reach.

“With almost no income, I have to feed my family and cover the fixed costs tied to the shop, which makes me extremely anxious,” Hayashi noted regarding his financial outlook. “Debt is going to pile up starting next month, and even if we reopen, there is no guarantee customers will return.”

Uncertain Futures for Regional Small Businesses

The existential dread extending across Kumamoto is rooted in frequency and unpredictability. With earthquakes and severe floods striking over the past ten years, local proprietors live with the haunting reality that another catastrophe could hit at any moment.

For Hayashi and other independent business owners navigating similar hurdles, the challenge extends far beyond structural engineering. It is about whether small-scale commerce can survive in a landscape where natural disasters have become a recurring business risk.