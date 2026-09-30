Diego Luna sidesteps money and sex questions on La Revuelta

Mexican actor and filmmaker Diego Luna appeared on the program La Revuelta for the first time on Wednesday, taking the seat at the Teatro Albéniz to promote his directorial film project, Ceniza en la boca.

Diego Luna Makes Appearance on La Revuelta

Before stepping onto the stage, Luna prepared for the broadcast by studying past episodes and reviewing how the format operates. That preparation quickly translated into on-air banter with host David Broncano, whom Luna ribbed over his attire. “At least now you dress well,” the actor told the presenter. “The sneakers still…”

Sidestepping the Pitch for Unpredictable Banter

True to the nature of La 1’s format, the intended conversation about Ceniza en la boca was largely sidelined for the duration of the interview. The Andor star had anticipated the deviation, having been advised to familiarize himself with Broncano’s interviewing style.

As the interview drew to a close, Broncano introduced the program’s traditional signature questions regarding wealth and intimacy. Luna, having done his homework on the segment, immediately pushed back.

Drawing a Firm Boundary on Net Worth

Declining to answer the inquiry about his net worth, Luna cited his personal upbringing as an absolute barrier. “It’s obscene, the one about money. We are not going to talk about money,” the actor stated, adding that he had previously searched online to see if Broncano himself ever publicly answered it, without success.

Evasion and Laughter Over Intimacy Metrics

When the questioning shifted to sexual frequency, Luna initially attempted a lighthearted evasion, maintaining that his romantic life had simply gone “very well” and questioning the technicality of whether multiple masturbations should count toward a total tally.

Pushed further by the host to give a definitive figure, Luna insisted his personal count exceeded what he could manage using his fingers and came “without need of masturbation.” When a visibly surprised Broncano asked for clarification on whether that meant more than ten without self-pleasure, the filmmaker cut the line of inquiry short. “It’s getting very precise now… I don’t want to continue,” Luna laughed.

The Audience Demands the Traditional Routine

Curious about the longevity of the broadcast’s routine, Luna asked Broncano if he still felt excited asking those classic questions, but Broncano admitted that the inquiries persist largely by audience demand, noting that viewers have previously grown upset whenever the show made an attempt to retire them.