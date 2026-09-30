Trump White House Contemplates Losing Majorities Ahead of Midterms

President Donald Trump faces a stark political crisis as internal and public polling shows Republicans trailing ahead of the November midterms, prompting the White House to contemplate losing majorities in both the House and Senate while preparing a legal defense against expected congressional subpoenas.

Polling Deficits and White House Calculations

As the political calendar ticks toward November, the national landscape for the GOP has grown increasingly grim. President Donald Trump’s popularity sits at 37 percent according to a recent Wall Street Journal survey, representing the worst standing for any leader approaching a midterm election since tracking began in 1990. Despite these numbers, Trump has told aides he believes Republicans can still outperform expectations, drawing confidence from internal polling that indicates Republicans are down by less in individual House races.

Privately, however, administration aides hold a much darker outlook. Speaking to Inner Loop with striking candor, an experienced Trumpworld strategist—who accurately forecasted weeks ahead of the 2024 presidential election that Trump was poised to sweep every single battleground state—described the path ahead in these terms: “Oh, yeah, we’re going to get creamed.”

Defending the administration’s political standing, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle maintained a firm stance. “No one can dispute the fact that President Trump has created one of the most robust coalitions in political history with the MAGA movement,” Ingle stated. “The choice has never been more clear: doubling down on President Trump’s winning, commonsense agenda or the Democrats’ extreme liberal policies and obstruction.”

Foreign Policy Maneuvers to Boost Base Turnout

To counteract the negative political headwinds, Trump’s team pivoted toward foreign policy last month to manufacture victories capable of energizing the MAGA base. This search for high-profile diplomatic wins led the president to swiftly sign an agreement between the United States and Denmark allowing more American forces on Greenland, though the deal stopped short of the full territorial takeover the president has long desired.

The administration also proclaimed an oil deal with Venezuela. Yet, that agreement faces immediate structural hurdles, as it asserts a 100-year concession on oil production that contravenes Venezuela’s national hydrocarbons law barring such practices, meaning the pact will likely need renegotiating.

These diplomatic efforts, however, have largely disconnected from voter priorities. While the White House treats foreign policy as a legacy-defining arena, the electorate remains fixated on domestic economic pressures. Diesel prices hit a record high this month while regular gasoline reached a national average of $4.43 a gallon according to the AAA. Compounding these domestic frictions, Trump has maintained stances contrary to public opinion on key technology debates, including AI regulation and the rapid expansion of data center infrastructure.

Supercharging Executive Privilege and Legal Protections

With electoral prospects narrowing, the center of gravity inside Trumpworld has shifted toward contingency planning for a barrage of oversight probes and subpoenas from Democrats in Congress. The White House anticipates deploying a dual-track legal strategy centered on asserting executive privilege and attorney-client protections to insulate senior aides from congressional scrutiny.

The 2024 presidential immunity ruling by the US Supreme Court has vastly expanded attorney-client safeguards for government attorneys, establishing that federal courts are barred from peel back the curtain on core presidential deliberations. This term has seen a systematic conversion of personal lawyers into government lawyers, creating a consistent network of overlapping legal protections around the president and his top staff.

Tech executives agree to voluntary AI safeguards at President Trump's White House gathering

The staffing architecture reflects this strategy explicitly:

Todd Blanche: Former personal lawyer for Trump, now serving as the attorney general.

Former personal lawyer for Trump, now serving as the attorney general. Will Scharf: Former appellate lawyer for Trump, who transitioned from White House staff secretary to White House counsel, replacing former lawyer David Warrington.

Administration officials calculate that these double protections will successfully stall congressional investigators for years. They point to historical precedent from Trump’s first term, when White House counsel Don McGahn testified regarding the Mueller investigation only after Trump had already left office. As the political spotlight fixates on the November 3 election, the White House recognizes that the real battle is only beginning.