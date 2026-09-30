On September 23, BYU’s Kennedy Center hosted its annual Evening of Diplomacy, organized by the Foreign Service Student Organization (FSSO). The event brought current and former U.S. foreign service officers to the Wilkinson Center Skyroom to connect with students interested in foreign service careers, featuring retired U.S. ambassador and diplomat Jeffrey M. Hovenier as the main speaker.

Strategic Takeaways for Aspiring Professionals Practical Simulation: Jeffrey M. Hovenier framed the networking reception as a practical diplomatic simulation rather than a standard meet-and-greet.

Jeffrey M. Hovenier framed the networking reception as a practical diplomatic simulation rather than a standard meet-and-greet. Core Competencies: Student attendees emphasized mutual understanding and community service, influenced by backgrounds such as missionary service.

Student attendees emphasized mutual understanding and community service, influenced by backgrounds such as missionary service. Career Pipeline: The FSSO-led event allows students to interact with foreign service officers to make connections, with some students finding jobs through the event.

Bridging Academic Theory and Diplomatic Practice

The annual Evening of Diplomacy aims to prepare students for diplomatic careers. Nina Harris, one of the current FSSO presidents, noted that the gathering often marks the first time lots of students get to hear from an actual diplomat, current or retired.

Rather than focusing solely on personal career achievements, Jeffrey M. Hovenier—whose diplomatic postings include serving as the Ambassador to Kosovo—challenged the student body to treat the evening as an operational exercise. “This isn’t just a reception of hors d’oeuvres and a mediocre speaker,” Hovenier said. “It’s a simulation, and simulations are for practicing, not just performing.”

Cultivating Empathy and Mutual Outcomes

Hovenier emphasized that diplomacy is about understanding and trust. He encouraged attendees to pursue outcomes that work for both parties rather than an outcome that beats the other person, noting that these negotiation tactics extend far beyond statecraft into everyday professional and personal environments.

This philosophy resonates with students shaped by international exposure. Curtis King and Anna Culatta both noted that their experiences as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints motivated their goals for the future. By working with refugees and living in other countries, these students identified communication and understanding as important for international relations.

Event Detail Specification Host Organization Foreign Service Student Organization (FSSO) Venue Wilkinson Center Skyroom, BYU Keynote Speaker Jeffrey M. Hovenier Date September 23

Long-Term Career Development and Institutional Impact

As Braden Smith observed during the evening’s discussions, many global crises stem from cultural misunderstandings. Through targeted networking programs, the Kennedy Center helps students learn what it means to create peace and build bridges of understanding.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.