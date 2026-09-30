NSW Health apologises to mother over Queanbeyan Hospital labour

Queanbeyan Hospital’s maternity unit has been grappling with major turmoil in recent months, with four general practice obstetricians having “withdrawn their service” amid clinical and cultural concerns, including tensions with midwives. The Southern NSW Local Health District has apologised to a woman for her “distressing” experience at Queanbeyan Hospital after she said her daughter could have died due to clinical failures during her labour.

Systemic Strain and Obstetric Departures at Queanbeyan Hospital

The Southern NSW Local Health District formally apologised to a patient identified as Kate, whose May labour at Queanbeyan Hospital she said left her feeling “completely abandoned” for hours. Kate reported arriving at the facility with contractions five minutes apart, requesting an epidural as early as possible. According to her account, she was not assessed by her midwife or offered any pain relief, and stated her midwife did not check how dilated she was, ask about her contractions, or monitor the baby’s heart rate.

This coincided with staffing instability. NSW Health confirmed that four general practice obstetricians recently advised they were “temporarily unable to provide services at Queanbeyan Hospital,” amid clinical and cultural concerns, including tensions with midwives. To manage the situation, locum doctors have been brought in, and the district has appointed a temporary Obstetric Health Head of Department. At the same time, the district has rolled out its Midwifery Group Practice initiative, which aims to give expectant mothers consistent, continuous care.

Fetal Monitoring Gaps: Kate stated her midwife was not monitoring the baby’s heart rate.

Kate stated her midwife was not monitoring the baby’s heart rate. Analgesia Timing: By the time the epidural was arranged, the mother said it was too late to be administered.

By the time the epidural was arranged, the mother said it was too late to be administered. Systemic Workforce Friction: NSW Health said four general practice obstetricians had “withdrawn their service” amid clinical and cultural concerns, including tensions with midwives.

Investigative Oversight and Independent Clinical Review

The Clinical Excellence Commission — the lead agency for NSW patient safety — and the Ministry of Health have been called in to make recommendations to improve the maternity service. Additionally, the district has appointed a temporary Obstetric Health Head of Department, who started work this week.

A dedicated task force has been formed by the district to enact enhancements aimed at bolstering workforce culture and clinical safety. Federal scrutiny has also intensified, with a Senate committee on women’s health—established in August—examining pregnancy and postpartum health care. Submissions close on October 9.

Overview of Clinical and Administrative Responses at Queanbeyan Hospital Intervention Area Action Taken Regulatory Authority Workforce Stabilization Deployment of locum doctors and temporary Obstetric Health Head of Department Southern NSW Local Health District Patient Safety Audit Intervention and recommendation rollout for maternity services Clinical Excellence Commission & NSW Ministry of Health Model of Care Reform Implementation of the Midwifery Group Practice continuity program NSW Health

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Kate said that while her daughter is “doing really well,” she would “absolutely not” recommend the maternity service to other expectant mothers.

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