New €2,000 Boiler Scrappage Scheme: Ireland Heat Pump Grants Explained

Irish households replacing fossil fuel heating systems with heat pumps will receive an additional €2,000 boiler scrappage grant starting October 6.

The Bottom Line

Maximum Combined Support: Homeowners can access up to €14,500 in total grants, which includes up to €6,500 for the heat pump system, €2,000 for component upgrades, a €4,000 renewable heat bonus, and the new €2,000 boiler scrappage top-up.

Homeowners can access up to €14,500 in total grants, which includes up to €6,500 for the heat pump system, €2,000 for component upgrades, a €4,000 renewable heat bonus, and the new €2,000 boiler scrappage top-up. Timeline and Automation: The scheme goes live on October 6. Existing heat pump applications currently in progress will have the grant applied automatically without requiring further customer action.

The scheme goes live on October 6. Existing heat pump applications currently in progress will have the grant applied automatically without requiring further customer action. Eligibility Parameters: The support applies exclusively to pre-2021 residential properties replacing oil, kerosene, gas, electric storage heaters, LPG, or solid fuel systems.

Financial Mechanics of the Heating Overhaul

Installing a complete residential heat pump system requires a significant capital expenditure, typically averaging around €15,000 depending on the nature of the work and the size of the house. However, the government’s tiered grant framework substantially offsets these upfront capital costs. By combining the newly introduced €2,000 fossil fuel boiler scrappage support with existing retrofitting packages, qualifying households can recover up to €14,500 of the total outlay.

Photo: rte.ie

To contextualize the market economics, traditional heating alternatives present very different cost structures. A standard oil boiler demands an initial equipment layout between €1,600 and €3,200, alongside installation labor ranging from €1,100 to €2,200. Meanwhile, kerosene boilers carry equipment costs between €2,700 and €5,400. While fossil fuel systems feature lower initial costs, escalating fuel price volatility—particularly for rural kerosene and home-heating oil users—has altered the long-term operational expenditure calculus for homeowners.

Data Breakdown of Domestic Heating Systems

Heating Fuel Type Primary Market Concentration Estimated Installation / System Cost Natural Gas 48% of Urban Homes (CSO Data) N/A Kerosene / Oil 41% of Rural Homes (CSO Data) €1,600 – €5,400 (Equipment) Heat Pumps 15% of National Housing Stock (~205,000 homes) ~€15,000 (Before maximum €14,500 grants)

Implementation Timeline and Future Budget Measures

Minister Darragh O’Brien outlined specific execution milestones for the rollout. Applications submitted from Tuesday onward, as well as pending files where works remain incomplete, will integrate the €2,000 top-up automatically starting October 6. Furthermore, administrative expansions scheduled for the end of January 2027 will broaden eligibility to include properties connecting to district heating networks or installing an efficient electric heating system.

These targeted interventions arrive as policymakers prepare for Budget 2027. With Central Statistics Office figures showing that 48% of urban dwellings rely on natural gas and 41% of rural properties depend on kerosene, state-backed financial incentives remain the primary mechanism for driving adoption. As the government prepares to release a broader energy affordability roadmap next month, the government continues to consider further measures.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.