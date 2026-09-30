Belgian Police Launch Appeal to Identify Man Found Dead in Houffalize Chapel

The federal police in Belgium have launched an urgent public appeal to identify a man whose body was discovered inside a historic chapel in Houffalize.

The Discovery Inside the Houffalize Chapel

Inside a quiet chapel in Houffalize, a municipality nestled in the picturesque Ardennes region, a deceased individual was found.

Days passed without immediate answers regarding his identity, prompting the Neufchâteau division of the Luxembourg public prosecutor’s office to step in.

Physical Description and Distinctive Wardrobe

Investigators have released specific identifying markers to help the public jog their memories or recognize someone who may have recently gone missing. The deceased man is estimated to be between 45 and 60 years old and possesses a normal build.

Most notably, investigators noted that he was wearing a brown wig at the time of his discovery. His wardrobe points toward casual yet recognizable attire: a light blue Ralph Lauren polo shirt, a black Calvin Klein hooded sweatshirt, standard jeans, a light brown belt, and lace-up suede shoes.

The Investigation and Call for Public Assistance

With few initial leads to establish who the man is or how he came to be inside the chapel, law enforcement relies heavily on community outreach. Investigators urge anyone who recognizes this description, recalls seeing someone matching these details in the Houffalize area around late September, or possesses any relevant information to contact the federal police immediately.

As local authorities work to piece together the final moments of the man’s life, the public appeal remains open in hopes of bringing closure to an unresolved chapter in the quiet Belgian countryside.