Athlone Gang War Grips Kewtown as Unidentified Man Murdered in Block 26

Athlone has been rocked by another killing in a deadly week of shootings amid an ongoing gang war between the Wonderkids and Fancy Boys. The latest murder unfolded late on Tuesday night, September 29, 2026, in Block 26, Springbok Street, in Kewtown, where an unidentified man was shot and killed at a premises.

Police were alerted to the shooting shortly before midnight. Provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that officers arrived at the scene at approximately 11:35 PM and found the victim suffering from fatal gunshot wounds to his body.

Captain van Wyk reported that Athlone police registered a murder case for investigation following the incident on Tuesday night. Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and authorities confirm the primary motive is believed to be gang-related.

Residents Fear Rising Bloodshed as Conflict Intensifies

For the residents of Kewtown, this latest homicide represents far more than a standard police file. It marks another grim chapter in a relentless territorial conflict that continues to spill directly onto local streets, leaving families trapped in the crossfire.

Athlone police spokesperson Warrant Officer Zita Norman noted that no cartridges were recovered at the scene and the suspects remain unknown at this stage. Norman reiterated that the official motive points directly to the ongoing war between the Wonderkids and the Fancy Boys.

A formal case of murder has been opened at the Athlone South African Police Service (SAPS) station, and investigative teams are actively pursuing leads. Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Athlone SAPS directly at 021 6979238 or 021 6979239.

Community Demands Higher Police Visibility and Intervention

With fear mounting rapidly throughout the neighborhood, community leaders warn that local patience has worn thin. Athlone Community Police Forum chairperson Vernon Piedt stated that residents are now desperate for an immediate end to the bloodshed.

“It is tense and the community has had enough,” Piedt said. “They want more police visibility and the intervention from higher powers.”

Law enforcement agencies continue to appeal to the public for assistance in curbing the violence. Anyone who wishes to share information anonymously can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or utilize the MySAPS mobile application.