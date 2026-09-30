Zion Williamson Hires Trainer Kris Chrisp for New Routine

As Zion Williamson enters his eighth NBA season with the New Orleans Pelicans, the former No. 1 overall pick faces intense pressure to reverse a career trajectory defined by just two All-Star appearances, zero postseason minutes, and recurring lower-body injuries. Speaking at media day on Monday, Williamson candidly admitted he is not where he needs to be. However, a major offseason overhaul of his training regimen—anchored by performance coach Kris Chrisp—aims to finally unlock his elite potential.

The Crisis of Availability and the Kris Chrisp Partnership

For years, the narrative surrounding the New Orleans franchise star has centered on raw dominance undercut by frustrating physical setbacks. When Williamson arrived at the podium for media day, his chiseled physique drew immediate attention, signaling a rigorous summer in the gym. Yet, his own assessment was starkly grounded in reality. “I’m just not where I need to be. (I’m) not where I want to be,” Williamson stated.

The turning point dates back to the start of the 2025–26 season, when people close to Williamson recruited Kris Chrisp, a specialist in wellness and recovery who previously worked with players like Jose Alvarado, Davion Mitchell, and Jabari Smith Jr. Almost immediately upon hiring Chrisp in early November, Williamson suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Rather than derailing the partnership, the injury provided Chrisp an immediate proving ground. “Him being hurt when I was hired gave me an opportunity to do my job,” Chrisp noted.

Rebuilding the Routine and Overcoming Setbacks

The collaboration demanded brutal honesty. Upon inspecting the gym at Williamson’s house, Chrisp did not mince words, telling the star the setup was inadequate and completely overhauling it. Beyond weight training, Chrisp targeted the microscopic details of professional recovery: stretching protocols, sleep hygiene, and monitoring post-workout physiological responses.

When an adductor injury threatened to sideline Williamson for two months shortly after his hamstring recovery, Chrisp pushed back against the initial prognosis to accelerate his return. That aggressive, trust-based rehabilitation model is now the foundation of Williamson’s preparation as the Pelicans navigate a competitive Western Conference landscape under the organizational direction of Joe Dumars.

Metric Zion Williamson Career Context Draft Position No. 1 Overall (2019) NBA Seasons Entering Year 8 All-Star Selections 2 Postseason Minutes 0

Front-Office Vision and the Road Ahead

Team leadership firmly backed the direction of the front office during Monday’s media sessions, signaling absolute organizational alignment. For New Orleans, the financial and competitive stakes are astronomical. The franchise has built its long-term cap sheet and competitive window around Williamson realizing his immense ceiling.

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