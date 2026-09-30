Antarctica winter sea ice peaks at third-lowest on record

Antarctica’s winter sea ice peaked at 17.59m square kilometres on 14 September, falling roughly one million square kilometres short of the long-term average. Scientists warn this persistent deficit, marking the four lowest years on record for the continent’s sea ice, signals a fundamentally altered climate system rather than a temporary anomaly.

The September Peak Deficit and Satellite Tracking Data

Satellites monitoring the polar region recorded the annual maximum extent on 14 September, capping a winter growth cycle that left an expanse roughly twice the size of Spain uncovered by ice where frozen barriers historically formed. Dr Walt Meier, a senior scientist at the National Snow and Ice Data Center at the University of Colorado, pointed out that investigators postponed announcing the peak due to “lot of potential variability” after verifying the downward path.

With this year’s figures locked in, the four lowest winter sea ice maximums in the observational record have all occurred in the past four years. The massive annual swing—which typically sees ice melt below 2m sq km in summer before expanding above 17m sq km in September—is failing to reach its historical boundaries.

Thermodynamics Overrule Atmospheric Variability

In June, the Antarctic peninsula experienced a heatwave with temperatures 20C above normal, accompanied by a France-sized area of open ocean where ice should have been.

In early August, a large area of the Amundsen Sea to the south of the Pacific lost ice. According to Dr Ariaan Purich, a Southern Ocean specialist at Monash University in Melbourne, shifts in tropical Pacific winds tied to the El Niño climate cycle likely contributed to the decline of sea ice in that zone. Dr Phil Reid, who oversees Antarctic monitoring for Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology, added that El Niño tended to alter the path of storms circling Antarctica, causing certain systems to stall in place and churn the underlying sea ice.

Yet atmospheric turbulence ultimately yields to basic physics. Dr Phil Reid emphasized that even without an El Niño, “I think we would still be in a similar position … and that is a bit disconcerting”. If the water is too warm, you won’t have as much sea ice.

Amplified Ocean Heat Uptake and Global Sea Level Risks

As the continent emerges from its “polar night”, sea ice reflects the sun’s energy during the day. But less sea ice meant the Southern Ocean could take up more heat.

Because the ice was already afloat, its disappearance does not instantly raise sea levels, though it leaves ice shelves vulnerable to heavy ocean battering and structural decay. Ice shelves act as brakes on glaciers and the vast continental ice sheet, which holds the potential to drive global sea levels up by many metres if it eventually reaches the ocean.

Unstable sea ice threatens foundational species like algae and krill, critical elements of the continent’s food web. Species such as emperor penguins, which use the ice to breed and raise young, face mounting reproductive pressures as seasonal habitats destabilize.

The Looming Threat of Another Severe Summer Melt

Following its depressed September peak, Antarctic sea ice began dropping “faster than usual”. Dr Will Hobbs, an Antarctic sea ice expert at the University of Tasmania, warned that the rapid drop sets a precarious stage for the upcoming warmer months.

Antarctic Winter Sea Ice Reaches Third-Lowest Level on Record | GRAVITAS

“We could be looking at another low summer and that’s when things get really worrying,” Dr Will Hobbs stated, highlighting the compounding dangers facing coastal ice shelves. Researchers acknowledge that quantifying the exact sensitivity of the global climate system to these rapid losses remains an ongoing challenge, leaving scientists racing to understand a polar environment changing faster than observational models can process.