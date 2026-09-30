Las Vegas Raiders Promote Cody White and Place Jack Bech on IR

The Las Vegas Raiders are aggressively reshaping their wide receiver room following a string of injuries, promoting practice squad standout Cody White to the active roster while placing Jack Bech on injured reserve with a fractured forearm.

Cody White Earns Active Roster Promotion After Clutch Performances

General Manager John Spytek is rewarding production where it counts most. Cody White finally earned his permanent spot on the 53-man roster after spending the opening weeks tearing it up off the practice squad.

The numbers border on the absurd: White leads the team in touchdown receptions with three, yet he has managed this feat on a grand total of three catches for 28 yards. Every single time he secures a reception, he finds the end zone.

That efficiency caught fire during elevations. First came a two-touchdown outburst against the Los Angeles Chargers, followed quickly by another scoring grab against the New Orleans Saints.

Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak clearly knows how to extract value from players he trusts. Kubiak and White crossed paths in Seattle last season, and that established rapport has translated directly into high-leverage regular season success for Las Vegas.

The Costly Loss of Jack Bech and Depth Adjustments

While White steps up into the limelight, the Raiders absorb a painful blow with Jack Bech heading to injured reserve. A fractured forearm will sideline Bech for a minimum of four weeks, with no firm timeline established for his return to the field.

Box score watchers might overlook Bech’s absence given his modest offensive statistics, but insiders know his true value. Bech acts as a run blocker and a reliable pass-catcher who is effective at getting open in short and intermediate areas.

To patch the sudden depth crisis, Las Vegas signed veteran wide receiver Philip Dorsett back to the practice squad. Dorsett brings eight years of NFL experience, 94 career games, over 2,000 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns to a locker room navigating early-season attrition.

Making room for Dorsett required parting ways with wide receiver Justin Shorter. Shorter was a fan favorite on the practice squad, but Spytek opted for immediate, battle-tested experience over developmental upside.

Front Office Philosophy Shapes the Unbeaten Start

These rapid roster churns reflect a sharp front office operational standard under Spytek. When injuries strike, the organization refuses to panic, relying instead on pre-vetted veterans and familiar system fits like Dorsett and White.

It all ties into a fascinating 3-0 start for the Raiders. Unconventional debates now swirl regarding the ceiling of this current roster build.

With Kirk Cousins looking revitalized, Brock Bowers playing like a true No. 1 receiver, and a fierce defensive unit, the Raiders are winning games in multiple phases.

How do you view this aggressive roster management? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.