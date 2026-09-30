Sam Pollard and Amir El-Masry to Lead BFI London Film Festival Juries

Sam Pollard will preside over the official competition jury at the 2026 BFI London Film Festival, leading a slate of international industry figures judging the year’s cinematic contenders. The festival runs from October 7 to October 18, featuring juries helmed by artists across feature films, documentaries, and shorts.

A Decorated Documentarian Takes the Helm

For a filmmaker whose career spans decades of incisive storytelling, stepping into the role of jury president brings a distinct kind of thrill. When asked about his appointment earlier this week, Sam Pollard admitted he felt deeply surprised by the invitation.

“When I was asked to be the jury president for the London Film Festival, I was very surprised,” Pollard said on Wednesday. “I have been a jury member at other festivals but to be asked by the London Film Festival leaves me over the moon and very excited to weigh in on the films we will be asked to screen.”

Among Pollard’s accolades are an Academy Award nod, Peabody and Emmy Awards, alongside the International Documentary Association’s Career Achievement Honor. His recent directorial work features MLK/FBI (2020), Citizen Ashe (2021), South to Black Power (2023), The League (2023), I Was Born This Way (2025), and Tutu, which won the Peace Film Prize at this year’s Berlinale.

Pollard joins an official competition jury tasked with selecting the winner of the best film award. He is accompanied on that specific panel by Argentine filmmaker and writer Mariano Llinás, known for The Life of Jorge Luis Borges and The Flower, alongside Julie La Bassiere, chief strategy officer at DDA.

Diverse Juries Shape the 2026 Competition Slate

BFI London Film Festival Kristy Matheson assembled panels that bridge multiple continents, aesthetic traditions, and professional crafts. “We are delighted to share our 2026 competition titles with audiences and our esteemed jury members,” Matheson noted, highlighting the wide range of stories and voices converging in London this October.

Photo: deadline.com

Ten distinct films make up the main Official Competition lineup this year, ranging from Carol Morley’s 7 Miles Out to Sergei Loznitsa’s Imperium, Hirokazu Koreeda’s Look Back, and Małgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert’s The Idiot(s).

Meanwhile, the First Feature Competition—which awards the Sutherland Award—will be led by British-Egyptian actor and producer Amir El-Masry. El-Masry earned a Scottish BAFTA for his performance in Limbo and was named a BAFTA Breakthrough Brit in 2020. Julia Jackman’s 100 Nights of Hero and the Naseem Hamed biopic Giant are among his latest contributions to the screen. El-Masry shares his jury table with Filipino independent film producer Alemberg Ang and international film sales, distribution, and awards strategy executive Rosa Bosch.

Documentary and Short Film Panels

Over in the documentary competition, British-Indian writer Sandhya Suri steps up to lead the jury selecting the winner of the Grierson Award. Suri’s narrative fiction debut, Santosh, premiered at Cannes in 2024, won the BIFA for Best Screenplay, earned a nomination for an Outstanding British Debut BAFTA, and landed on the Oscar shortlist. Ballard adaptation. She is joined on the documentary panel by Melbourne International Film Festival senior programmer Kate Fitzpatrick and BAFTA- and Emmy Award-winning producer Andee Ryder.

Photo: yahoo.com

Rounding out the competitive sections, the short film jury is led by producer, writer, and Erebus Pictures co-founder Helen Simmons. Last Swim, a Berlinale Crystal Bear recipient, the 2025 LFF closer 100 Nights of Hero, and the BAFTA-nominated Hoard are among Simmons’ credited productions. She also co-wrote and co-directed the Méliès Award-winning short Measure. Simmons works alongside comedian and New York Times Critics’ Pick Leo Reich, alongside script editor, story consultant and executive producer Jack Casey.

Jon Stewart introducing Amir El Masry at the BFI London Film Festival

Competition Category Jury President Notable Jury Members Official Competition (Best Film) Sam Pollard Mariano Llinás, Julie La Bassiere First Feature Competition (Sutherland Award) Amir El-Masry Alemberg Ang, Rosa Bosch Documentary Competition (Grierson Award) Sandhya Suri Kate Fitzpatrick, Andee Ryder Short Film Competition Helen Simmons Leo Reich, Jack Casey

With screenings scheduled across the British capital from October 7 through October 18, the festival promises a rigorous examination of contemporary global cinema. As these expert juries begin their screenings, the cultural spotlight turns toward London to see which voices will rise to the top.