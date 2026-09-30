Man Freed on Bail After 41 Years on Death Row Due to New DNA Evidence

Douglas Stewart Carter, a 71-year-old Black man, was released on bail in Utah after spending 41 years on death row for the 1985 murder of Eva Olesen. Prosecutors confirmed that newly analyzed DNA evidence from the crime scene excluded Carter, setting the stage for a new trial ordered by the state Supreme Court.

For more than four decades, the legal system exacted a heavy toll on a man who steadfastly maintained his innocence. Carter’s recent release marks a dramatic shift in a case defined by coerced confessions and allegations of police misconduct.

The 1985 Murder and the Initial Case

The case dates back to February 1985, when Eva Olesen—the aunt of a local police chief—was found stabbed and shot to death at her home in Provo, Utah. Investigators focused on Carter, a Chicago native who was living with his mother in Utah at the time.

Fearing he was a suspect in an unrelated matter, Carter fled the state before being apprehended in Nashville, Tennessee. During subsequent interrogations, he signed a confession that he later insisted was entirely coerced by law enforcement.

Despite a complete lack of physical evidence tying Carter to the crime scene, a jury convicted him. The prosecution relied primarily on those disputed confessions and the testimony of two witnesses who claimed Carter had bragged about the killing.

Decades Later, Coerced Testimony and Missing Leads

The foundation of the state’s case crumbled years later. In 2011, the two key witnesses admitted they had lied on the stand, stating that police officers had threatened them with deportation, given them gifts, and paid them to manufacture testimony against Carter.

Defense attorneys also pointed to alternative investigative leads that were ignored or buried. Witnesses at the time reported seeing a white man fleeing the scene. Furthermore, defense filings alleged that an investigator concealed evidence pointing toward the victim’s husband, Orla Olesen, who died in 2009 after initially discovering his wife’s body.

Photo: lefigaro.fr

Neal Hamilton, Carter’s defense attorney, did not mince words regarding the trajectory of the case. As reported by the Associated Press, Hamilton noted, If the State of Utah had its way, he would have been executed 15 or 20 years ago, before we discovered the wrongdoing.

Case Timeline and Key Developments Year Milestone 1985 Eva Olesen murdered in Provo, Utah; Douglas Stewart Carter arrested and confesses. 1992 Carter is convicted again during a new trial. 2011 Key witnesses recant, stating police paid and threatened them to fabricate testimony. 2025 The Utah Supreme Court orders a new trial, citing severe investigative misconduct. 2026 New DNA analysis excludes Carter; a judge releases him on bail with an electronic monitor ahead of a 2027 trial.

New DNA Evidence and Ongoing Legal Battles

The breakthrough that finally secured Carter’s release came through modern forensic testing. Prosecutors announced that newly processed DNA profiles taken from a door handle and the handle of the kitchen knife found near the victim’s body excluded Carter entirely.

Man Freed After 40 Years on Death Row Thanks to DNA Evidence ⚖️😢 #shorts #fyp

Despite these findings, the victim’s family remains opposed to his release. Theresa Olesen, the victim’s stepdaughter, voiced the family’s deep anxiety during the bail hearing, noting that they had hoped for a formal match and arguing that his release does not prove his absence from the scene.

Neal Hamilton, reflecting on the broader reality of his client’s ordeal, stated, L’Etat lui a volé 41 ans de sa vie et lui a fait subir les horreurs du couloir de la mort pendant plus de 40 ans, mais ce soir, il est enfin chez lui.

While Carter is now fitted with an electronic monitoring bracelet and staying outside prison walls, his legal battle is far from over. A new trial in the matter has been scheduled for 2027, leaving open the question of how the justice system will address decades of institutional failure as the proceedings continue.