Satellite Imagery Shows China Expands Military Presence in Laos with New Airfield

China has established a new military support center and aviation academy at Ban Keun airfield in Laos, roughly 50 kilometers north of Vientiane. The facility features a paved runway, taxiway, and new buildings, marking a deepening of Beijing’s military footprint in Southeast Asia.

From Farmland to Forward Logistics Hub

Commercial satellite imagery reviewed by Reuters reveals that what was once a rough dirt strip used historically during the conflict in the 1960s and 1970s has transformed over the past year. Construction at the Ban Keun site began in late 2025. As of early this month, the location featured a large paved runway, parallel taxiway, apron, and multiple new structures.

Beijing’s Ministry of National Defence confirmed on Tuesday that the China-Laos Joint Support and Training Center and the China-Laos Friendship Aviation Academy are officially operational. Analysts suggest the infrastructure gives the People’s Liberation Army a logistics hub that can support forces rotating through Laos, perhaps with a small forward support element.

"The fact that this is a joint support and training centre suggests the PLA could be seeking persistent access to a logistics hub that can support forces rotating through Laos, perhaps with a small forward support element," said Rachel Vandenbrink, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, as reported by Reuters.

Photo: gmanetwork.com

Strategic Comparisons and Regional Reactions

While the Chinese defence ministry stated that the facility will be used to train air force pilots and is "not directed against any third party," regional security scholars are drawing parallels to Beijing’s other overseas military outposts. China currently operates a logistics base in Djibouti and a joint training and support centre at Cambodia’s Ream naval base on the Gulf of Thailand.

Collin Koh, a security scholar at Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, noted via social media platform X that unlike the Ream Naval Base, the logistics base in Laos bears a stronger resemblance to the installation in Djibouti. In the view of Koh, assessing this installation as the initial operational overseas base for the PLA in Southeast Asia is an evaluation that might not be incorrect.

Photo: usnews.com

Comparison of Select Overseas PLA Logistics and Training Facilities Facility Name Host Country Primary Function Operational Context Ban Keun Facility Laos Joint Support, Training, Aviation Academy Paved airfield; logistics and pilot training. Ream Naval Base Cambodia Joint Training and Naval Support Naval facility on the Gulf of Thailand. Djibouti Base Djibouti Logistics and Naval Support Logistics base.

The Laos Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not respond to inquiries regarding the base, and Beijing’s official statements omitted details concerning specific personnel, equipment, or facility capacities. Laos, a one-party state ruled by the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, maintains a long and complex history with its fellow communist neighbours in China and Vietnam. Its air force operates a small fleet of aircraft designed by China and Russia.

Historically, Lao military personnel traveled to Vietnam, Russia, and China for advanced training. A diplomat from a Southeast Asian country noted to Reuters that the academy now allows some training at home, coinciding with broader regional defense collaborations, such as a joint munitions factory in Indonesia.

Geopolitical Stakes for Washington and Bangkok

The United States maintains an expansive network of its own overseas bases and has monitored Beijing’s moves with suspicion. While the Pentagon’s annual report last year listed 22 countries where Beijing held plans for military facilities, Laos was not among them.

As articulated by Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, spokesperson for the Thai Ministry of Defence, Thailand—an American treaty partner with an extensive shared boundary with Laos—has taken a position emphasizing Vientiane’s sovereign prerogative to determine whether authorization for a Chinese military installation should be granted.

Ultimately, analysts debate the tactical power projection afforded by the site. Rachel Vandenbrink pointed out that the facility in Laos may offer little operational advantage that China cannot already achieve from its own southern province of Yunnan. But Ban Keun solidifies a persistent military presence and deepens the institutional relationship between Beijing and the Lao armed forces.

As this strategic outpost expands its footprint, how do you view the balance of power shifting across mainland Southeast Asia? Share your perspective in the comments below.