Paramount Skydance Taps Ynon Kreiz as Co-CEO

Paramount Skydance Corporation has tapped outgoing Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz to serve as Co-CEO alongside Chairman and CEO David Ellison, following a federal judge’s approval of an antitrust settlement clearing the $111 billion mega-merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery.

The Bottom Line For Media Insiders

The Leadership Split: David Ellison retains control over long-term strategy, creative direction, and technology, while Ynon Kreiz steps in to manage day-to-day operations and business integration.

David Ellison retains control over long-term strategy, creative direction, and technology, while Ynon Kreiz steps in to manage day-to-day operations and business integration. The Timeline: Kreiz officially leaves Mattel on October 2, 2026, assumes his new post on October 5, and the multi-billion dollar merger is slated to close on October 6, 2026.

Kreiz officially leaves Mattel on October 2, 2026, assumes his new post on October 5, and the multi-billion dollar merger is slated to close on October 6, 2026. The Regulatory Hurdle Cleared: The appointment dropped just minutes after a federal judge signed off on an antitrust settlement agreement forged with twelve state attorneys general.

David Ellison Sets Up the Ultimate Integration Playbook

The ink on the federal antitrust settlement with twelve state Attorneys General had barely dried when David Ellison played his next card. In a regulatory filing under ticker symbol PSKY, Paramount Skydance Corporation confirmed that Ynon Kreiz will take the reins as Co-CEO. Ellison, who engineered the pursuit of both legacy studios, designed a clear division of labor for the newly minted media giant.

While Ellison anchors himself to capital allocation, talent relationships, and overarching creative vision, Kreiz brings his operational playbook over from the toy aisle. The move caps months of quiet corporate maneuvering. By dividing the throne, Ellison secures an executive with deep experience running a public company at the highest levels of media and entertainment.

Ynon Kreiz Exits Mattel to Steer Day-to-Day Operations

For Kreiz, the jump to Paramount Skydance marks the end of an eight-year run transforming Mattel into an entertainment-driven brand powerhouse. Kreiz brings more than three decades of international media experience to the table. He will start his new role on October 5, 2026, and secure a seat on the corporate board of directors.

Photo: prnewswire.com

Here is the kicker: Mattel wasted no time naming his successor, tapping Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch to step into the chairman and CEO vacancy left by Kreiz. Meanwhile, the incoming Co-CEO steps into a complex corporate machinery tasked with fusing two historic Hollywood institutions.

Mapping the Merger Timeline and Executive Structure

The corporate restructuring establishes a twin-engine leadership model where major operating units report jointly to both Ellison and Kreiz. The structural milestones outline how the new studio intends to operate post-closing.

Milestone / Event Date / Timing Key Details Mattel Departure October 2, 2026 Ynon Kreiz steps down as Chairman and CEO of Mattel. Paramount Entry October 5, 2026 Kreiz assumes Co-CEO duties at Paramount Skydance and joins the board. Antitrust Clearance Late September 2026 Federal judge approves settlement with 12 state attorneys general. Merger Closing October 6, 2026 Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery transaction officially expected to close.

What This Means for the Future of Studio Consolidation

Bringing together Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery under a creator-first, tech-forward banner alters the competitive calculus for rival streaming giants. By pairing Ellison’s pedigree in technology and capital allocation with Kreiz’s operational firepower, the newly formed entity aims to eliminate redundancies across global distribution platforms.

Photo: variety.com

Merging massive library assets, legacy broadcast footprints, and theatrical distribution pipelines requires surgical execution. As the October 6 closing date approaches, the industry watches to see how this leadership duo balances cost-cutting mandates with fresh creative risks.