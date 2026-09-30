Charles Spencer Reveals Princess Diana Was Genuinely in Love with King Charles Despite His Pre-Wedding Remark

Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, revealed during a late September 2026 television appearance that the late princess was genuinely in love with then-Prince Charles prior to their July 1981 royal wedding at St Paul’s Cathedral. Spencer recounted that Diana pushed past severe doubts, including an alleged confession from Charles the day before the ceremony stating he did not love her.

The Bottom Line:

Earl Spencer shared the claims on CBS Mornings while promoting his memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, published in the UK by Penguin Michael Joseph.

Spencer stated that Diana had no prior romantic experience, viewed Charles as her first big love, and led with her heart despite warning signs.

Buckingham Palace issued a rare response regarding the memoir, noting that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason and color memory over time.

Earl Spencer Recalls Diana’s State of Mind Before the 1981 Royal Wedding

The 9th Earl, 62, addressed his sister’s historical marriage during a promotional tour for his book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister. Speaking to Gayle King on CBS Mornings in an interview broadcast on September 28, 2026, Spencer detailed the complex emotional landscape Diana navigated ahead of her wedding in London in July 1981, when she was 20 years old and Charles was 32.

According to Spencer, Diana was “clearly, genuinely in love with Prince Charles” at the time. He explained that because his sister had “no romantic experience at all,” the Prince of Wales served as her first big love. Despite voicing doubts to their father before the ceremony, her deep affection pushed her to override her concerns and proceed with the nuptials.

The Eve-of-Wedding Confession and Unverified Allegations

Among the most striking revelations in Spencer’s account is an exchange that allegedly took place the day before the royal wedding. Spencer stated that Diana confided in him about a stark confrontation with Charles, in which the prince allegedly told her, “I’m not in love with you, but I’m going to marry you anyway.”

Because Spencer did not witness the alleged exchange firsthand, the account relies entirely on what his sister told him and cannot be independently verified. Spencer noted that as a 17-year-old at the time of the wedding, he felt reassured by Diana’s outward commitment. He maintained that as a historian, his objective with the memoir is “to lay down facts” without harboring resentment or bitterness.

Buckingham Palace Responds to the Memoir’s Revelations

The publication of Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, released by Penguin Michael Joseph on September 22, 2026, includes several claims concerning the King’s private remarks and the breakdown of the royal marriage. The contents prompted a rare public statement from Buckingham Palace addressing the release.

“While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss,” a Palace spokesperson said.

Spencer rejected the implication that his memory was flawed. He noted that officials attempted to cast doubt on his recollections, but insisted there was nothing wrong with his mind or his memory.

Event / Milestone Date Key Details The Royal Wedding July 29, 1981 Held at St Paul’s Cathedral in London; Diana was 20, Charles was 32. Tragic Passing August 31, 1997 Princess Diana died following a car crash in Paris. Memoir Publication September 22, 2026 Swan Song: Diana, My Sister published in the UK by Penguin Michael Joseph. CBS Mornings Broadcast September 28, 2026 Earl Spencer appeared on US television to discuss the book and wedding details.

Reflections on Outsiders Entering the Royal Family

Beyond the revelations regarding his sister’s engagement, Spencer expanded on the difficulties faced by individuals who marry into the Royal Family. During an on-stage conversation with royal biographer Tina Brown, Spencer reflected on the intense pressures placed on royal spouses.

Photo: theroyalobserver.com

The Earl suggested that growing up inside the royal family is easier than marrying into it, describing the experience for newcomers as tough. He noted that spouses must adapt to a way of thinking that is very specific.