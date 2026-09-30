Inside the $47 Million Beverly Hills Mansion from Taylor Swift’s Patient Zero Video

Taylor Swift’s Patient Zero Beverly Hills Mansion Sells for $46.95 Million

When Taylor Swift premiered the cinematic music video for her song “Patient Zero” at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on September 27, she transformed a striking Beverly Hills architectural marvel into the eerie, emotional heart of a toxic romance. Behind the dramatic imagery starring Swift, Dakota Johnson, and Colin Farrell lies a formidable piece of real estate: a Brutalist-inspired compound at 410 Trousdale Place that officially commanded a $46.95 million sale in June 2026.

Inside the Brutalist Masterpiece at 410 Trousdale Place

Spanning an expansive 18,344 square feet across a 1,99 acres lot, the residence was originally built for Oakley founder James Jannard. Jannard purchased the parcel in 2009 for USD 19,9 millones before commissioning the ID Group to design the sprawling compound. Construction timelines varied in commercial records between 2014 and 2016, resulting in an industrial-chic estate featuring 96 poured-concrete columns with exposed formwork, steel-brushed details, and perforated metal ceilings.

The property’s distinctive layout centers on a grand circular concrete motor court, a architectural feature that features prominently in the “Patient Zero” video as Dakota Johnson’s character navigates the space. Inside the main living areas, floor-to-ceiling glass walls retract entirely to blur the boundary between the interior and an infinity-edge pool, framing sweeping vistas of Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean.

From a Market Debut to a Multi-Million Dollar Discount

The estate’s journey to its June 2026 transaction was marked by significant price adjustments. Initially hitting the market in June 2024 with an ambitious asking price of USD 68 millones, the property underwent several shifts. By late 2024, listings placed the price around USD 59,5 millones, before the home was briefly pulled from the market in March 2025. It re-emerged with a commercial listing tag of USD 64,995 millones before ultimately changing hands for $46.95 million.

The intermediario de la parte vendedora fue Aaron Kirman, de Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California, which closed roughly USD 18 millones below its final list price. Public registry records and subsequent reporting by outlets including Mansion Global and The Real Deal noted that the ultimate buyer’s identity remained undisclosed at the time of the sale as deeds processed through local channels.

A Cinematic Metaphor for Fading Love

For the production of the material audiovisual, which counted with the direction of photography of Emmanuel Lubezki and the diseño de producción of Ethan Tobman, the Trousdale Estates mansion served a precise narrative purpose. The sprawling estate provided the backdrop for a haunting tale, drawing thematic parallels to Daphne Du Maurier’s classic novel Rebecca.