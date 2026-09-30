Free Legal Help Available Across Nevada During Celebrate Pro Bono 2026

Free legal help will be available in Northern Nevada throughout October as part of a statewide initiative to connect residents with professional counsel for civil matters. As part of the American Bar Association’s Celebrate Pro Bono 2026, Nevada lawyers are organizing free Ask-A-Lawyer sessions and law fairs across communities including Reno, Carson City, and Pahrump.

For many residents facing complex court systems, finding affordable guidance can prove daunting. The upcoming October events aim to bridge that gap by offering direct consultations without charging for advice, addressing a critical need for individuals who otherwise try to navigate the legal landscape alone.

“Thousands of Nevadans try to navigate the court system every year without a lawyer,” said Brad Lewis, Director of the Access to Justice Commission. “During Celebrate Pro Bono 2026, we work to help those with limited means get free help from a Nevada lawyer. For some, this completely changes the outcome of their issue.”

Civil Legal Topics Covered During October Sessions

The consultation sessions are structured to address a wide array of civil legal needs. Attendees can bring questions concerning powers of attorney, wills and estate planning, veterans’ issues, divorce, guardianship, foreclosure, family law, child support or custody, and protective orders. Additional topics include landlord-tenant issues, small claims, collections, immigration, and bankruptcy.

While in-person events anchor the first part of the month, more activities are scheduled during the week of Oct. 26-31. For individuals unable to attend physical gatherings, alternative options will provide assistance by phone and virtually, ensuring statewide reach beyond traditional office settings.

Organizers, Sponsors, and Statewide Resources

The Nevada Supreme Court Access to Justice Commission has compiled a comprehensive schedule of the available sessions. The broader effort also incorporates events in Las Vegas, coordinated alongside specialized legal aid providers, pro bono practitioners, and community partners.

Sponsoring organizations participating in the initiative include the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, Nevada Legal Services, Northern Nevada Legal Aid, Southern Nevada Senior Law Program, Volunteer Attorneys for Rural Nevadans, and the Washoe County Law Library Lawyer in the Library program.

Financial backing for many of these outreach programs stems from Nevada financial institutions taking part in the Interest on Lawyer Trust Accounts program, which generates funds specifically dedicated to supporting low-income residents with civil legal challenges.

Accessing Self-Help Tools and Event Schedules

All scheduled sessions are open to the general public. Beyond direct consultations with attorneys, participants can access digital self-help resources online or utilize dedicated Nevada legal kiosks online or at select public libraries.

A complete directory detailing specific locations, operational times, targeted topics, and participating sponsors has been published in a reference guide provided by the Nevada Supreme Court – Access to Justice Commission.

Disclaimer: The information provided regarding legal events is for educational purposes only and does not constitute formal legal advice. Residents seeking specific counsel should consult directly with a qualified attorney during the scheduled sessions.