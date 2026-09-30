Amazon Prime Video New Releases: James Bond and October Highlights

Amazon Prime Video is expanding its German-language streaming library this October with over 100 new additions, headlined by the return of the complete James Bond film franchise, a serialized television remake of Stephen King’s Carrie premiering on October 7, and the return of the reality competition 7 vs. Wild on October 22.

The Bottom Line Massive Catalog Expansion: Over 100 new movies and series arrive on Prime Video throughout October, including the complete James Bond catalog.

Over 100 new movies and series arrive on Prime Video throughout October, including the complete James Bond catalog. High-Profile Originals: The month features major releases like the eight-part Stephen King adaptation Carrie and the return of survival hit 7 vs. Wild.

The month features major releases like the eight-part Stephen King adaptation Carrie and the return of survival hit 7 vs. Wild. Diverse Genres: Offerings range from psychological horror to relationship dramedies like Friends Sex and Games and automotive drama Drive – The Pretenders.

The Return of 007 and Seasonal Horror Additions

For subscribers who missed the fleeting windows when Eon Productions’ legendary spy franchise was previously housed on Amazon’s ecosystem, October brings welcome news. The complete James Bond film collection returns to the platform, offering a massive binge-watching anchor just as the autumn evenings draw in.

Capitalizing on the seasonal shift toward Halloween, Amazon is also rolling out fresh genre fare. Spearheading this push is an eight-part adaptation of Stephen King’s seminal 1974 horror novel, Carrie, dropping on October 7. This iteration follows the telekinetic outsider Carrie White as she attempts to navigate a hostile high school environment after a sheltered upbringing.

Navigating the October 2026 Streaming Schedule

Beyond cinematic classics and horror remakes, the platform’s October calendar is densely packed with scripted dramas and unscripted formats. On October 14, the platform introduces Love of Your Life, a narrative exploration of grief, romance, and new beginnings centered on characters Maya and Charlie.

That is followed closely on October 16 by Friends Sex and Games, an eight-part relationship dramedy adapted from the popular Mexican production El juego de las Llaves. Amazon positions the series as an emotionally charged blend of sensuality and humor.

Unscripted content commands equal attention. On October 22, the survival reality format 7 vs. Wild launches its sixth season. Returning to its roots, the new run isolates contestants individually in the rugged and perilous terrain of the “Devil’s Mountain” range in the Dominican Republic, where participants face extreme isolation and dangerous wildlife.

Release Date Title Format Genre / Focus October 1, 2026 James Bond Franchise Film Series Action / Espionage October 7, 2026 Carrie 8-Part Series (Original) Horror / Psychological Thriller October 14, 2026 Love of Your Life Film Drama / Romance October 16, 2026 Friends Sex and Games 8-Part Series (Original) Dramedy / Relationship October 22, 2026 7 vs. Wild (Season 6) Reality Series Survival / Unscripted October 28, 2026 Drive – The Pretenders Film (Original) Automotive / Drama

High-Octane Drama Rounds Out the Month

Rounding out the major October highlights is the Prime Original film Drive – The Pretenders, scheduled for release on October 28. The narrative charts the emotional collision between racing car mechanic Sarah, played by Lisa-Marie Koroll, and Dante Annunziata, a celebrated yet fallen racing driver portrayed by Amin Baahmed.

With daily additions scheduled across the entire month—stretching from October 1 through October 31—Amazon’s broad-spectrum programming strategy aims to capture diverse viewer demographics, balancing comfort-watch cinematic franchises with localized high-budget originals.