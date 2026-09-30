UW Symphony Orchestra Opens Season with Beethoven, Mozart, and Guest Pianist Soyeon Kang

The UW Symphony Orchestra launches its season with an opening-night concert at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts concert hall in Laramie. Music Director Michael Griffith begins his 38th year leading the orchestra, joined by featured piano soloist Soyeon Kang.

Essential Concert Details Event: UW Symphony Orchestra Season-Opening Concert

UW Symphony Orchestra Season-Opening Concert Date & Time: Thursday, Oct. 1, at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 1, at 7:30 p.m. Location: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts concert hall, Laramie

A Classical Program Bridging Eras and Continents

The orchestra will open with the dramatic “Egmont” overture by Beethoven. The entire second half of the concert is Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 21.” Its beautiful middle movement was used in the 1967 motion picture “Elvie Madigan.”

Between these classics, the orchestra will delve into three very different short works. These include Liu Tieshan’s “Dance of the Yao People,” an atmospheric Chinese work, Lili Boulanger’s impressionistic “D’un matin de printemps” (On a Spring Morning), and Alan Hovhaness’ “And God Created Great Whales,” which combines ethereal whale songs with what the composer called “free non-rhythm chaos” and a flowing, mysteriously pentatonic melody.

Leadership and Soloist Background

Music Director Michael Griffith enters his 38th year at the helm of the UW Symphony Orchestra. Throughout his extensive career, Griffith has led orchestras across four continents, instructed students at institutions such as Finland’s Sibelius Academy and Shanghai University, and headed the International Conductors Guild as its president. He is a winner of an ASCAP Award for Adventurous Programming and has conducted 31 world premieres.

Pianist Soyeon Kang joins the program as the featured soloist for the Mozart concerto. Having achieved a triumphant New York debut at Carnegie Hall in 2022, Kang has collected top honors across a wide array of domestic and international contests, including the International Student Piano Competition, Glovil National Music Competition, International Piano Association, Busan Duo Association, Busan Music Education Association, International Piano Association Competition, American Protégé International Competition, and IAPM International Music Competition. Maintaining a dedicated focus on historical performance practice alongside her performing career, she has also instructed students in her South Korean homeland at the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology and Dong-Eui University.

Performance Overview and Ticket Information

Composition Composer Program Role “Egmont” Overture Beethoven Opening work “Dance of the Yao People” Liu Tieshan Mid-program short work “D’un matin de printemps” Lili Boulanger Mid-program short work “And God Created Great Whales” Alan Hovhaness Mid-program short work “Piano Concerto No. 21” Mozart Second-half feature (Soloist Soyeon Kang)

Because the symphony’s autumn opening performance frequently reaches full capacity, Griffith advised attendees to secure their seats ahead of time. Admission can be secured through the Performing Arts box office, by calling 307-766-6666, or by visiting tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984 on the web.