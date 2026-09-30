Princess of Wales picks up 94-year-old passenger on west sussex minibus

The Princess of Wales stepped out in West Sussex to mark the 50th anniversary of the West Sussex Minibus service. During the solo outing, she walked to the home of 94-year-old Stella Drewett, helped her maneuver her walking frame down the garden path, and escorted her onto the vehicle for a community lunch.

Here is the kicker: the royal visitor didn’t just meet passengers at the venue; she actually rode along as a passenger herself while picking up local residents for the weekly Pulborough and District Community Care Association gathering at the village hall.

The Bottom Line

The Milestone: The Princess of Wales traveled to Pulborough to celebrate half a century of the West Sussex Minibus service, which transports elderly residents across the area using volunteer drivers.

The Princess of Wales traveled to Pulborough to celebrate half a century of the West Sussex Minibus service, which transports elderly residents across the area using volunteer drivers. Community Impact: Regular attendees praised the initiative, with local senior Lynda Jones noting that the weekly lunch “makes a lot of difference if you’ve lost your partner.”

Stepping Out for a Milestone Anniversary in West Sussex

The engagement brought sharp focus to grassroots rural infrastructure as the West Sussex Minibus commemorated its 50th year of operation. Operating entirely through a dedicated network of volunteers, the service provides essential transport for elderly residents who might otherwise struggle to access basic amenities or social gatherings.

Stella Drewett, a retired school cook who recently began using the transport network for her weekly shopping trips and Wednesday lunches, admitted she was initially kept in the dark about who her special transport assistant would be. When organizers hinted that a celebrity was joining the route, Drewett quipped that she did not know any celebrities.

Instead of a standard royal arrival where a dignitary waits inside a venue, the princess joined the vehicle mid-route. She walked up to Drewett’s front door, offered a cheerful “Good morning,” and physically assisted the 94-year-old passenger in maneuvering her walking frame along the garden path and safely onto the bus with a reassuring “Well done.”

Sharing Soup, Crisps, and Community Stories

Once the minibus arrived at the Pulborough village hall, the atmosphere shifted from transit logistics to a lively community lunch hosted by the Pulborough and District Community Care Association.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Lynda Jones, a 74-year-old regular attendee at the weekly lunches, spoke directly with the royal visitor about the emotional weight of losing a partner. Jones emphasized how vital the gatherings are for local residents, remarking that the princess acted as a “natural” throughout the afternoon.

Alan Jenkins, a trustee at West Sussex Minibus, praised the high-profile visit for shining a light on local volunteers. Speaking to BBC Radio Sussex, Jenkins noted that the princess “done a fantastic job talking to our members” and successfully promoted the vital work volunteers undertake for the older generation.

A Fleet Built on Volunteer Power

To understand the cultural weight of this engagement, the math of rural community care tells an interesting story. Organizations like the West Sussex Minibus rely entirely on community goodwill rather than corporate fleets or state-funded transit budgets.

Service Detail Reported Fact Occasion 50th Anniversary of West Sussex Minibus Key Location Pulborough village hall, West Sussex Featured Passenger Stella Drewett, aged 94 Hosting Organization Pulborough and District Community Care Association

Before departing the village hall, the princess traded transport logistics for a lighthearted moment with two younger residents: three-year-old Arthur and his one-year-old brother, Albie. The children’s mother, 25-year-old Thea, expressed pleasant surprise at the spontaneous interaction, noting that she did not expect the royal visitor to pause and play a jumping game with her young children.