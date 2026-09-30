Community of Madrid Launches Flu Vaccination Campaign on October 5

Beginning October 5, the Community of Madrid will launch its seasonal influenza vaccination campaign, running through January 31, 2027. The initiative prioritizes high-risk demographics, including older adults, young children, and healthcare workers, while coordinating simultaneous administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

Madrid Flu Campaign Timeline and Rollout Schedule

The regional health administration has structured the rollout into distinct chronological phases. The campaign officially opens on October 5, targeting individuals aged 60 and older alongside pediatric cohorts ranging from six months to seven years of age. Expanding the clinical scope, healthcare professionals become eligible for inoculation starting October 13. By October 19, the initiative broadens to encompass remaining target risk groups—including pregnant individuals and those managing chronic underlying pathologies—before finally opening to the general population upon request.

Logistical distribution spans the network of the Servicio Madrileño de Salud (SERMAS), incorporating health centers, local clinics, and hospitals. Additional sites include the International Vaccination Center of the Community of Madrid, municipal community health centers, accredited private medical institutions, long-term care residential facilities, and correctional institutions.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Phased Eligibility: High-risk groups, young children, and older adults receive priority access during the initial weeks of October before the rollout expands to the broader public.

High-risk groups, young children, and older adults receive priority access during the initial weeks of October before the rollout expands to the broader public. Co-Administration: Clinics distributing both influenza and COVID-19 vaccines will offer the dose for COVID-19 to those who have an indication for both vaccines beginning October 5.

Clinics distributing both influenza and COVID-19 vaccines will offer the dose for COVID-19 to those who have an indication for both vaccines beginning October 5. Extended Access: The regional campaign remains active through January 31, 2027, across public health centers, hospitals, and specialized municipal clinics.

Public Health Objectives and Simultaneous COVID-19 Co-Administration

Seasonal influenza is a highly contagious disease caused by influenza viruses. In people, it produces an acute respiratory infection that can evolve from a mild infection to a severe and sometimes fatal disease. It occurs in epidemic waves, generally coinciding with the winter months. Vaccination is the best means available to prevent this disease.

Because the influenza campaign overlaps temporally with the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, starting October 5, those centers that are distribution points for both vaccines will offer the dose for COVID-19 to people who have an indication for both vaccines.