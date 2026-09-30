Bruno Maltor builds travel audience from Haute-Loire roots

Bruno Maltor has built an audience of over 956,000 followers on Instagram by sharing travel stories, but his journey began with a world map hanging above his childhood bed in Haute-Loire. Born in Ambert, the French content creator turned a childhood curiosity about distant capitals into a full-time career that spans digital platforms and global destinations.

From a Haute-Loire Childhood to a Global Audience

Growing up in a middle-class family in the Auvergne region, international travel remained limited for Maltor during his youth. Instead, a large map positioned next to his bed sparked an early fascination with geography and distant cities. In 2012, between internships in Shanghai and Montreal, he launched a travel blog to share advice and itineraries. By 2014, he transitioned into full-time content creation.

Building that digital footprint required patience and consistency. Maltor often notes that digital creation operates as a marathon rather than a sprint. Today, his reach extends across platforms, pulling in more than 956,000 followers on Instagram and over 818,000 on TikTok. Engagement often translates into direct action, with followers frequently sharing how his itineraries inspired them to pack their bags and explore.

Celebrating Auvergne Volcanos and Local Landscapes

Despite visiting locations like the Lofoten Islands in Norway or ancient Mayan ruins, Maltor frequently turns his camera toward his home region. In February 2025, a video highlighting the dormant volcanos of Auvergne pulled in more than 600,000 views within 48 hours on Instagram. For the creator, showcasing the local terrain serves as a way to support the region where he grew up.

The geography of his birthplace often mirrors international destinations for the traveler. According to Maltor, plateaus near Ambert evoke the golden colors of the Scottish Highlands, while other local vistas share similarities with the Irish countryside. For those seeking a standout local view, he recommends catching a sunset at the monts de la Madeleine, noting that such striking landscapes sit just minutes from home.

Building a Sustainable Digital Presence

The path from handing out newspapers at dawn and taking student odd jobs to managing a travel blog highlights the realities of the creator economy. Maltor balances international trips with frequent returns to Auvergne, where his parents still reside. By blending remote explorations with deep roots in central France, he maintains an approach that resonates with his online followers.