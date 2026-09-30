Home » Technology » How to Change Your Language and Region Settings on Facebook

When users create a new account on Facebook, the interface automatically matches the language configuration of their host device, while also syncing regional display standards for dates, times, and numerical values.

Automated Device Matching and Manual Interface Control

Adjusting these settings manually allows interface elements—such as navigation buttons, notifications, tooltips, and core text—to render in a preferred language and regional format.

Desktop-Exclusive Language Customization Menus

Currently, regional and language customization options are restricted to desktop computers. To update these configurations, users must navigate to the main settings menu and select the language and region panel located within the left-hand column.

Within this interface, modifying the primary display language of Facebook automatically updates associated regional parameters like date, time, and number formatting to match the chosen cultural standard.

Finalizing Display Choices and Regional Formats

Users can select the current language or click an edit option next to the account language setting to choose an alternative, finalizing the change with a confirmation click.

The platform also allows users to alter how dates, times, and numbers appear without changing the underlying interface language. By accessing the formats option next to the regional settings, users can select a specific region to govern these numerical displays independently.

Hardware Boundaries and Multi-Device Limitations

Modifying Facebook account language parameters does not alter the underlying system language of a computer, smartphone, or tablet.

Furthermore, configurations applied on one device do not synchronize across multiple hardware platforms; updating language preferences on a desktop requires a separate manual configuration on mobile devices and tablets.