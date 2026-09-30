Maradona Trial Defendants Blame One Another in Court

The medical and legal liabilities surrounding the home hospitalization of Diego Maradona came under intense scrutiny in a San Isidro court as seven healthcare professionals facing charges of homicide with eventual intent pointed fingers at one another. The proceedings examine the adequacy of care provided following Maradona’s brain surgery in 2020.

Homicide with eventual intent in a medical context implies that practitioners allegedly recognized the severe risks of their omissions yet proceeded anyway.

San Isidro Tribunal Examines Home Care Conditions Following 2020 Death

The trial in San Isidro, north of Buenos Aires, has been examining since April whether the conditions of home hospitalization were appropriate for Diego Maradona. The football icon was convalescing from a head operation when he died of a cardiorespiratory arrest and pulmonary edema in 2020 at the age of 60. The seven medical professionals involved face charges of homicide with eventual intent, a legal standard indicating they were allegedly aware that their actions or omissions could lead to the death of the captain of the Argentina national team that won in Mexico-1986.

Medical coordinator Nancy Forlini questioned the accusations against her during the proceedings. “Me imputan omisiones de las que no tuve ningún pedido. ¿Cómo puedo omitir algo que no me pidieron?”, she stated. Pointed at for allegedly failing to supply necessary medical equipment and personnel, Forlini deflected responsibility toward psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque. “Ella me dijo que todas las decisiones pasaban por ellos (…), tenían todo el poder”, Forlini claimed.

Conflicting Accounts Among Implicated Medical Specialists

Leopoldo Luque rejected his characterization as the primary attending physician for the home recovery. He argued that his role was strictly limited to monitoring the neurosurgery for a subdural hematoma that Maradona underwent on November 3, 2020, 22 days prior to his death. “Ella ‘permanentemente dice ‘los médicos tratantes’ pero su comunicación es con Cosachov, no tiene comunicación conmigo'”, Luque defended himself, asserting that clinical control fell to Pedro Di Spagna, another co-defendant in the case.

Di Spagna similarly denied serving as the clinical physician in charge. He testified that he was blocked from examining the patient during his final attempts. “Me frustré por no poder hacer mi trabajo, pero me dijeron que me fuera”, Di Spagna recalled regarding an evaluation attempt on November 18 at the residence in Tigre, outside Buenos Aires. Psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov admitted that systemic breakdowns began immediately following Maradona’s discharge from the Clínica Olivos. “Yo siempre pedí un médico clínico. El día 12 o 13 (de noviembre) ya empezó cierto malentendido” with the health insurance provider, she stated, shifting blame toward Forlini.

Closing Arguments Scheduled as Defendants Maintain Innocence

All seven medical professionals involved continue to plead innocence against charges that carry potential prison sentences of up to 25 years. The legal teams and tribunal have structured the final phase of the trial, with closing arguments slated to begin on October 8. These final statements will span six sessions concluding on October 22, which will ultimately determine how the court assigns responsibility for the breakdown in medical oversight during Maradona’s final weeks.