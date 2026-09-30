Norway’s parliament began public hearings investigating the connections between late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Norwegian diplomats and politicians.

Restoring Trust in the Foreign Service

Opening the proceedings, Jonas Andersen Sayed, leader of the hearing at parliament’s committee on scrutiny and constitutional affairs, stated that the government must account for its actions to restore public trust in the foreign service. “There are many people who have demonstrated very poor judgment,” Andersen Sayed remarked regarding figures who maintained friendships with the disgraced financier. The committee summoned 11 current and former foreign and development ministers, looking closely at how high-ranking officials navigated these social and professional circles.

Among those testifying was Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, who served as foreign minister between 2005 and 2012. Stoere maintained that he had no personal relationship with Epstein and argued that the lapses stemmed from individual missteps rather than a systemic failure within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. While defending the ministry, Stoere acknowledged that updated conflict-of-interest guidelines are essential, though he noted that no system involving humans can provide absolute immunity against errors or the abuse of trust. He added that, to his knowledge, Epstein exerted no influence over Norway’s foreign policy, development aid, or state decisions.

Apologies and Accountability from Former Officials

Boerge Brende, a former foreign minister who resigned as president and CEO of the World Economic Forum following disclosures of his friendly ties to Epstein, also testified. Brende stated he met Epstein only after becoming foreign minister. “Our contacts were limited to three dinners and exchanges via e-mail and SMS,” Brende said. “As for his abuses, if I had known what I know today, I would never have entered into contact with him, but I should have informed myself better about him. I take responsibility for that.” Brende also apologized for misleading the Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten in November 2025 by denying initial meetings with Epstein.

Testifying alongside his peers, former International Development Minister Erik Solheim welcomed the parliamentary probe but cautioned against overcorrection. Solheim argued that excessive caution could hamper the foreign service, particularly when diplomats must engage with complex actors in active conflict zones where Oslo routinely maintains communication channels with groups like Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Wider Police Investigations and External Scrutiny

While not appearing directly before the parliamentary hearings, several other prominent Norwegian figures face active police investigations on corruption accusations. These include former Prime Minister Thorbjoern Jagland, former minister Terje Roed-Larsen, and former diplomat Mona Juul. All three have firmly denied any criminal wrongdoing. Roed-Larsen previously apologized for a close relationship with Epstein that involved a personal loan, leading to his resignation in 2020 as head of the New York-based International Peace Institute. Mette-Marit, wife of King Haakon, also issued an apology over her past friendship with Epstein though she is not subject to the parliamentary hearings.

Photo: timeslive.co.za

In tandem with the legislative inquiries, the Norwegian parliament appointed an independent external commission comprising academics and legal experts. Tasked with reviewing over 30 years of diplomatic history, the commission will investigate matters brought to light by the U.S. document release to improve transparency and institutional integrity. The rare investigative group is scheduled to deliver its final findings in early 2028.