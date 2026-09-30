ElevenLabs Hits $22bn Valuation After $300m Share Sale

London-based artificial intelligence voice generator ElevenLabs reached a $22bn valuation following a $300m employee share sale led by Wellington and T. Rowe Price. The transaction doubles the company’s valuation since its February Series D, driven by rapid enterprise adoption of its conversational AI platform across global markets.

The Bottom Line Valuation Surge: ElevenLabs doubled its valuation from its $11bn Series D in February to $22bn following a $300m secondary share sale.

ElevenLabs doubled its valuation from its $11bn Series D in February to $22bn following a $300m secondary share sale. Enterprise Pivot: Corporate clients now account for 55% of total revenue, with annual recurring revenue from Eleven Agents tripling since February.

Corporate clients now account for 55% of total revenue, with annual recurring revenue from Eleven Agents tripling since February. Market Context: The transaction highlights the accelerating scale of UK artificial intelligence firms, even as domestic pension allocation lags behind North American peers.

Secondary Share Sale Triggers Valuation Doubling

ElevenLabs completed a $300m employee share sale that pushed its private valuation to $22bn (£16bn), according to transaction details released at the close of Q3 2026. Wellington and T. Rowe Price spearheaded the tender offer, which allowed existing shareholders and employees to liquidate portions of their holdings rather than injecting primary capital into the enterprise.

This latest pricing event represents a 2,000-fold expansion from the $9m valuation recorded during the firm’s initial funding round four years prior. The round also drew initial investments from Goldman Sachs, Singapore-based GIC, EQT, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, Sapphire Ventures, and BDT & MSD. They joined existing institutional backers including Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed, and Iconiq, reinforcing institutional confidence in the voice AI sector.

Enterprise Revenue Drives Operational Expansion

The capital injection mirrors a fundamental shift in ElevenLabs’ revenue architecture. The company evolved from a pure-play consumer voice generator into an enterprise-grade platform deploying conversational agents.

Enterprise deployments now generate 55% of total revenue. Concurrently, annual recurring revenue originating from Eleven Agents—the firm’s conversational AI division—has tripled since February. These automated agents currently manage over 15 million weekly interactions across diverse workflows, spanning refund processing, insurance renewals, telecommunications upgrades, and healthcare scheduling.

Client rosters feature major corporations such as Stripe, Deutsche Telekom, Admiral, and Sevenrooms, alongside public sector deployments by the governments of Ukraine and Greece. Company leadership reports that its infrastructure operates daily within five of the world’s ten largest technology companies, five of the ten largest insurers, and four of the ten largest telecommunications groups.

Metric February 2026 (Series D) September 2026 (Tender Offer) Company Valuation $11bn (£8.5bn) $22bn (£16bn) Weekly Agent Conversations 5 million (approx.) 15 million+ Primary Revenue Segment Consumer / Early Enterprise Enterprise (55% of total)

UK Tech Ecosystem Faces Scale and Capital Retention Hurdles

ElevenLabs’ trajectory highlights broader momentum across the United Kingdom’s artificial intelligence market. Data from the Hurun UK Unicorn Index published in July valued the nation’s nine AI unicorns at over £40bn combined, with ElevenLabs valued at approximately £8.5bn at that time. The wider index tracked 70 domestic enterprises valued above $1bn, securing the UK’s position behind only the United States and China in unicorn count.

However, the expansion brings structural questions regarding the domestic market’s capacity to retain high-growth technology companies through public listings. Only two UK unicorns had completed initial public offerings by July, compared to 35 in the United States. British institutional investors and pension funds continue to allocate a smaller fraction of their assets to venture capital than their North American counterparts, prompting ongoing regulatory efforts to deploy a proposed £1bn-plus UK Scale-up Fund.

Co-founder and chief executive Mati Staniszewski oversees an organization that now employs over 800 personnel distributed across 20 countries, with London serving as its central operating hub. Alongside enterprise scaling, the company continues foundational model development, having recently introduced Eleven v4 and v4 Turbo models supporting linguistic coverage exceeding 90 languages.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.