Raja Jackson Released From Jail After Sentence for Syko Stu Attack

Raja Jackson has been released from jail after completing a 90-day sentence stemming from a physical assault on independent wrestler Syko Stu at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles in August 2025. The son of former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson pleaded no contest to a felony count of battery with serious bodily injury.

Fantasy & Market Impact Platform Disciplinary Status: Jackson remains permanently banned from Kick following his live-streamed broadcast of the violent segment.

Jackson remains permanently banned from Kick following his live-streamed broadcast of the violent segment. Legal Liabilities: The resolution includes an active two-year formal probation period and an enforced financial restitution order exceeding $81,000 payable to the victim.

Legal Repercussions and Plea Terms

The conclusion of Jackson’s custodial sentence marks the latest administrative milestone in a high-profile legal process that began shortly after the August 2025 incident. In May, Jackson entered a plea of no contest to a felony count of battery with serious bodily injury. Court documents confirm he also admitted to allegations regarding the personal infliction of great bodily injury and engaging in violent conduct.

Beyond the 90-day jail term—which began on July 2—Jackson received a strict package of legal penalties. According to PWInsider’s Rosanne Raphael, the court ordered Jackson to pay $81,703.38 in restitution directly to Stewart Smith, professionally known as Syko Stu. Furthermore, Jackson must navigate a two-year period of formal probation under court oversight.

Case Metric Judicial Detail Plea Entered No Contest (Felony Battery with Serious Bodily Injury) Jail Sentence 90 Days (Commenced July 2, Concluded September 2026) Financial Restitution $81,703.38 payable to Stewart Smith (Syko Stu) Probation Term 2 Years Formal Probation

Anatomy of the Ring Attack and Digital Fallout

The incident unfolded during a live-streamed segment at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event, captured in real-time by Jackson via the Kick streaming platform. As the angle progressed, Jackson escalated the physicality by slamming Stu to the mat and delivering a series of unscripted, unprotected punches that left the independent wrestler unconscious. Other performers rushed the ring to pull Jackson away as he yelled that he would “not be taken advantage of” and that “those playing with him would pay,” refusing attempts by peers to de-escalate the situation.

The fallout was swift across both athletic and digital landscapes. Kick moved immediately to ban Jackson’s broadcasting channel for violating safety policies against real-world violence. Law enforcement arrested Jackson the following month, initiating a legal sequence that culminated in his conviction. Meanwhile, medical evaluations following the attack indicated that Stu suffered severe head trauma, casting grave doubts on his athletic future. Reports shortly after the event noted that a return to in-ring competition remained highly unlikely due to the nature of his injuries, though Stu made a public appearance at The Quay Boardwalk at Treasure Island in Las Vegas in April.

Accountability and Restorative Sentiments

Despite the severity of the career-ending injuries sustained during the altercation, the judicial proceedings featured notable displays of restraint from the victim. When Jackson formally began serving his sentence, Stu addressed the court directly to state that he did not hold a personal grudge against his attacker.

Photo: f4wonline.com

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