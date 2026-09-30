Apple Watch Series 12 & Ultra 4: Siri Recap and Live Rewind Features Explained

The Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 have arrived, bringing hardware updates like heart rate readings every 5 seconds alongside watchOS 27 software features designed to reshape on-wrist productivity, headlined by the upcoming ambient recording tools Siri Recap and Live Rewind.

Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 Hardware Evolution

Apple debuted its latest smartwatch lineup at a September 9 event, establishing a pricing baseline that held steady while introducing subtle physical refinements. The standard Apple Watch Series 12 starts at $399 for the 42mm aluminum edition, while the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 4 starts at $799 in its titanium configuration.

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Hardware updates focus heavily on the sensor array on the underside of both watches. The redesigned sensor surface area enables continuous heart rate readings every 5 seconds, a massive performance jump from the roughly 5-minute sampling intervals on previous hardware generations. Meanwhile, case options for the Series 12 span traditional aluminum, titanium, and a reintroduced ceramic material.

The ceramic case material adds roughly 10 grams of weight compared to the aluminum models, bringing the pearl white variant to 41.7 grams and the night blue hue to 42.8 grams. Both the Series 12 and Ultra 4 retain familiar rectangular OLED form factors, with the Ultra 4 maintaining its exclusive 49mm titanium footprint and MIL-STD 81H durability ratings for extreme altitudes, temperatures, and recreational scuba diving up to 40 meters.

Software Architecture and Upcoming Audio Intelligence

Running watchOS 27, the newest wearables are built to leverage tighter integration with paired iPhones and expanded standalone capabilities. Later this year, Apple will push out two major ‘Audio Intelligence’ features via software updates: Siri Recap and Live Rewind.

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Siri Recap acts as an ambient background process that takes notes on daily conversations and compiles high-level Apple Intelligence summaries. These generated recaps allow users to jog their memories without losing focus on immediate tasks. To address data privacy, Apple’s system auto-deletes these summaries after seven days unless the user explicitly saves them.

Complementing Siri Recap is Live Rewind, which targets immediate audio recall. By double-pressing the Digital Crown, users can summon a text snippet capturing the exact audio from the previous 15 seconds. This snippet can be queried via Siri or saved directly to the Siri app.

Launch Pricing and Carrier Ecosystem Deals

Retailers and major carriers rolled out immediate launch promotions following the September 18 shipping date. The Apple Watch Series 12 42mm aluminum model anchors at $399 at Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon, with trade-in programs offering up to $430 in savings depending on the legacy device returned.

Carrier promotions scale aggressively for multi-device households and bundled hardware purchases. T-Mobile introduced a discount of up to $300 on a second watch when adding a qualifying line, while Verizon tied potential savings to eligible iPhone purchases alongside device trade-ins. AT&T positioned its starting price at $500, offering up to $300 off when buying two watches on an eligible data plan.