The 2026 Cervia World and Junior Traditional Vietnamese Martial Arts Championship officially kicks off in Italy, bringing together approximately 600 delegates, referees, coaches, and athletes from 45 countries. Running under the joint organization of the World Vietnam Traditional Martial Arts Federation (WFVV) and the Italian Wushu Kung Fu Federation (FIWuK), the international gathering highlights the global footprint of Vietnamese martial arts systems.

Fantasy & Market Impact Sponsorship Metrics: Regional sports authorities in Emilia-Romagna and Cervia support the event.

Global Scale and Diplomatic Reach at Cervia 2026

Set against the backdrop of Emilia-Romagna, Cervia 2026 serves as a convening point for the global Vietnamese martial arts ecosystem. Beyond the competition mats, the agenda features the WFVV 2nd Congress for the 2026–2031 term, alongside intensive referee certification courses, rank-promotion exams, and cultural exchange seminars.

This multi-tiered structure allows international federations, dojos, and master instructors to share experience. By blending competitive bouts with administrative activities, the organizing committees ensure that overseas branches elevate their technical delivery while strengthening transnational ties.

Vietnam Delegation Structure and Competitive Divisions

Under Decision No. 1291/QD-TDTTVN issued by the Vietnam Sports Authority, the official Vietnamese delegation comprises 83 members. Headed by Nguyen Ngoc Anh, the squad features seasoned administrators, expert referees, coaches, and 40 elite athletes selected from domestic and international circuits.

Age Bracket Competition Format Protective Gear Specifications Under 17 Forms, Group Performance, Sparring N/A 18 to 40 Men/Women Sparring (H1 & H2), Set/Chosen Forms H1 (No protective gear), H2 (Helmet, Body Armor, Elbow Guards) 41 to 60 Chosen Forms, Sparring N/A

The tournament structure accounts for a wide demographic spread, running from junior divisions up to masters aged 41 to 60. Within the 18-to-40 age group, sparring matches are categorized into H1 divisions—where competitors contest bouts without helmets or protective gear—and H2 divisions, which mandate helmets, protective body armor, and elbow guards.

Long-Term Development and Infrastructure Building

For the 40 elite Vietnamese athletes chosen for Cervia 2026, the international stage offers critical experience against diverse global styles. Exposing younger practitioners to multi-nation competition builds the technical adaptability required for combat sports. Integrating junior fighters into these global circuits is vital for sustainable talent succession.

Ultimately, Cervia 2026 provides a platform for professional exchange. By fusing rigorous competitive brackets with cross-border coaching seminars, the WFVV has established a method for preserving cultural heritage while driving athletic excellence.