Fort Thomas Passes New E-Bike and Scooter Regulations

Fort Thomas Bans E-Bikes From Sidewalks in Unanimous Vote

Fort Thomas City Council has unanimously approved a strict set of new regulations governing electric bikes and scooters following a surge in student ridership.

The ordinance addresses growing safety concerns as more young residents utilize motorized two-wheelers to commute to local schools, particularly given that the district provides no bus transportation for students. Finalized over the past week, the legislative action establishes clear boundaries for where motorized devices can operate within the Northern Kentucky municipality.

Under the updated municipal code, riding e-bikes on sidewalks is strictly prohibited while their motors are actively engaged. Consequently, riders must operate these motorized vehicles directly in the roadway. The unanimous vote highlights local efforts to balance alternative student transit options with pedestrian safety.

Memorial Parkway Exceptions and Walk-Your-Wheels Zones

While the broader street-riding mandate applies across most of Fort Thomas, lawmakers carved out specific geographic exceptions to accommodate unique roadway layouts.

The ordinance permits e-bike use on a designated segment of the sidewalk running along Memorial Parkway, where street conditions may warrant a safer off-road path for riders. Furthermore, the legislation codifies strict right-of-way protections for pedestrians across all public walkways.

It also designates targeted zones as “walk your wheels” areas. Within these specialized sectors, anyone operating an electric scooter or bike must dismount entirely and push the device by hand.

Graduated Enforcement and Regional Micro-Mobility Shifts

Individuals caught violating the e-bike and scooter regulations will initially receive a formal written warning. Subsequent infractions will result in official citations and potential penalties.

Fort Thomas is not alone in grappling with the sudden popularity of personal electric transport. Similar regulatory discussions and policy drafts regarding e-bike governance are currently underway in neighboring jurisdictions across the region, including Boone County, Fort Mitchell, and Alexandria, as local governments try to keep pace with evolving micro-mobility trends.