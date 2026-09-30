Fu Chao-hsuan Secures Gold at Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

Taiwanese high jumper Fu Chao-hsuan secured a gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on September 27, 2026, clearing 2.25 meters in wet conditions. This victory marks Taiwan’s first male track and field gold medal at the Asian Games in 60 years, echoing Wu Ah-min’s 1966 decathlon victory.

National Standing

National Performance: Fu’s 2.25m clearance matches his season personal best and contributes to the Taiwan delegation’s medal count.

Fu’s 2.25m clearance matches his season personal best and contributes to the Taiwan delegation’s medal count. Future Prospects: At 23 years old, moving up from his 6th-place finish at the Hangzhou Asian Games marks a milestone for the athlete.

Conquering the Rain and the 60-Year Drought

The runway conditions at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games presented challenges. Yet, 23-year-old Fu Chao-hsuan navigated the conditions to secure the gold.

After successfully clearing 2.10, 2.18, and 2.22 meters, Fu cleared 2.25 meters. That clearance in the rain secured Taiwan’s third gold medal of the current Asian Games delegation.

More importantly, the victory ended a generational dry spell. Not since the 1966 Bangkok Asian Games—when Wu Ah-min triumphed in the men’s decathlon—had a male Taiwanese track and field athlete stood atop the podium at the Games. Fu’s performance bridges a six-decade gap in the nation’s athletics history.

Men’s High Jump Key Progression – Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Athlete Age Progression Heights Final Mark Result Fu Chao-hsuan 23 2.10m / 2.18m / 2.22m 2.25m Gold Hangzhou Asian Games (Reference) – – – 6th Place

Gratitude and the “Just Fly Up” Mindset

Reflecting on the milestone, Fu took to social media to express his emotions. He acknowledged that while he did not surpass his personal best and felt luck played a role, he capitalized on the opportunity when it mattered most.

“2026年9月27號那天我完成了對我人生中有重大意義的里程碑,” Fu shared in his public statement, describing the overwhelming mix of emotions upon standing on the podium. He added his signature personal mantra: “FU – Just Fly Up.”

The champion extended comprehensive gratitude to the institutions supporting his development. His acknowledgments covered the Sports Administration, the Athletics Association, former Chairman Tsai Chen-wei, current Chairman Yeh Cheng-yen, Secretary-General Wang Jing-cheng, and the National Sports Training Center.

The Road Ahead for Taiwanese Athletics

Fu’s gold medal arrives alongside other track and field performances at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, including Yang Jun-han leading the Taiwan team to a national record-breaking finish in the 4×100-meter relay. For Fu, the focus now shifts forward.

Having improved from his sixth-place finish at the Hangzhou Asian Games, Fu’s immediate priority remains technical refinement. Reports indicate the prize money and bonuses tied to the medal are nearly 5 million TWD.