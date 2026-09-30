South Korea Intelligence: Kim Jong Un Suffers From Extreme Obesity

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un weighs more than 140 kilograms and is categorized as having extreme obesity, according to a South Korean intelligence assessment revealed on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. Lawmaker Youn Kun Young shared the findings with media, noting that Kim is also a heavy smoker facing high cardiovascular risks.

The health of North Korea’s supreme leader remains a subject of intense global scrutiny. In a nation possessing nuclear weapons, any abrupt vacancy at the top threatens to trigger immediate questions regarding leadership succession and overall state stability. Intelligence agencies in Seoul closely monitor these vital metrics to anticipate potential volatility on the Korean Peninsula.

Intelligence Insights From Seoul and the Medical Monitoring Apparatus

The latest intelligence assessment, made public by Youn Kun Young on September 30, 2026, places Kim Jong Un’s weight firmly above the 140-kilogram threshold. Alongside this extreme obesity classification, intelligence officials highlighted his status as a heavy smoker. Here is why that matters: these combined factors elevate his vulnerability to cardiovascular diseases.

Yet, physical deterioration does not appear to be slowing his daily routine down. Youn noted that despite the high cardiovascular risk profile, Kim exhibits no visible difficulty performing physical activities, such as ascending stairs rapidly. A dedicated medical team monitors his health around the clock, ensuring that no acute functional impairment goes unchecked.

Historical Health Speculation and Family Precedents

Global interest in the North Korean leader’s medical status is not new. Speculation intensified significantly in April 2020 when Kim missed the anniversary celebrations for his late grandfather, Kim Il Sung, remaining out of the public eye for 20 days.

Family medical history casts a long shadow over Pyongyang’s leadership compound. Both his late father, Kim Jong Il, and his grandfather, Kim Il Sung, struggled with severe weight issues and heavy smoking habits. Ultimately, both predecessors suffered fatal heart attacks.

North Korean Leadership Health and Succession Profiles Leader Key Health Risk Factors Primary Cause of Death / Status Kim Il Sung Extreme weight, heavy smoking Heart attack (1994) Kim Jong Il Extreme weight, heavy smoking, chronic illness Heart attack (2011) Kim Jong Un Extreme weight (over 140 kg), heavy smoking Active (Monitored by specialized medical teams)

As international watchers evaluate these latest disclosures, the focus remains trained on how Pyongyang might manage future stability. With specialized medical professionals managing his daily care, Kim maintains his grip on power, leaving foreign capitals to weigh the stability of a nuclear-armed state against the predictable frailties of its ruling bloodline.