Federal Reserve Renovation Cleared of Criminal Misconduct by Watchdog

The Federal Reserve’s independent watchdog has concluded that while the $2.4bn renovation of the central bank’s Washington, D.C. headquarters suffered from significant management failures, there is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

The Bottom Line: Strategic Takeaways

No Criminal Referrals: The Inspector General found no grounds for criminal charges against former Fed Chair Jerome Powell, effectively closing a high-profile investigation that had paralyzed administrative progress for over a year.

The Inspector General found no grounds for criminal charges against former Fed Chair Jerome Powell, effectively closing a high-profile investigation that had paralyzed administrative progress for over a year. Governance Failures Confirmed: The Board of Governors failed to secure a guaranteed maximum price or comprehensive cost estimates, leading to a cost increase from an initial $921m in February 2020 to $2.018bn by December 2024.

The Board of Governors failed to secure a guaranteed maximum price or comprehensive cost estimates, leading to a cost increase from an initial $921m in February 2020 to $2.018bn by December 2024. Operational Oversight Shift: Following the report, current Fed Chair Kevin Warsh has transferred project executive authority to the General Services Administration (GSA) to improve transparency and fiscal discipline.

Anatomy of a Multibillion-Dollar Cost Overrun

The 120-page report from the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) provides a granular look at how a federal construction project essentially doubled in cost. The watchdog identified that the Board of Governors failed to implement standard cost-management provisions, specifically neglecting to establish a “guaranteed maximum price” at the project’s inception. This oversight left the Fed vulnerable to market volatility. As construction progressed through 2022 and 2023, the project was hit by the dual pressures of broader inflationary trends and limited subcontractor availability. While critics previously focused on “luxurious” amenities—such as marble facades and water features—the OIG report clarified that these elements were not the primary drivers of the ballooning budget. Instead, the report highlights a significant design pivot in 2023. The decision to shift from an open-office concept to a floor plan dominated by closed offices created a bottleneck in the design phase. This change not only delayed the timeline but also prevented the Board from locking in a cost ceiling at a more favorable stage in the construction cycle.

Political Flashpoints and the Perjury Investigation

The renovation project became a proxy battleground for the Trump administration’s broader efforts to influence Federal Reserve monetary policy. The site served as a stage for high-profile political theater, including a July 2025 visit where then-Chair Jerome Powell and Donald Trump toured the facility under the gaze of news cameras. The tension escalated when the Department of Justice launched an investigation into whether Powell had committed perjury during Senate testimony regarding the project’s scope. That investigation collapsed in April 2026 after a federal judge quashed subpoenas issued by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. With the OIG report now confirming the absence of criminal intent, the legal threat to Powell—who remains a member of the Board of Governors—has been effectively neutralized.

Projected Costs and Institutional Accountability

The following table summarizes the evolution of the project’s financial trajectory as reported by the OIG and corresponding federal documentation.

Photo: nbcnews.com

Milestone Estimated Cost Status Original Estimate (Feb 2020) $921m Initial Planning Reported Cost (Dec 2024) $2.018bn Active Construction Total Budget Allocation (2025) $2.5 billion Current Cap Projected Completion December 2027 Delayed from mid-2024

Moving Toward Federal Oversight

Current Fed Chair Kevin Warsh has acknowledged the findings, signaling a shift in how the central bank manages its physical assets. In a letter to Inspector General Michael Horowitz, Warsh confirmed that the General Services Administration (GSA) would now act as the project executive. This move aligns the Fed with standard federal real estate practices, moving away from the internal governance model that the OIG explicitly labeled as “insufficient” given the “magnitude and complexity” of the Eccles building renovation. Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.