Veteran sports journalist Phil Gifford has died, ending a career spanning more than half a century across New Zealand broadcasting and print media. The New Zealand Herald reported Gifford died in Auckland on Tuesday and is survived by his wife Jan and three children, Gifford leaves behind a legacy in rugby commentary, satirical writing under the alias “Loosehead Len,” and sports biographies.

Fantasy & Market Impact Publishing Benchmark: His extensive bibliography, highlighted by Grizz: The Legend, remains a significant work of New Zealand rugby non-fiction.

From Waihī College to The New Zealand Herald Newsroom

Gifford’s journey in sports journalism began at an exceptionally young age. In 1959, at just 12 years old, he penned an article for the Waihī College school magazine reporting on the final test of that year’s series with the Lions. This early foray into writing was nurtured by a family connection to the industry; his father, Ray Gifford, worked as the editor of the Waihi Gazette during the 1950s after leaving dairy farming for health reasons. Encouraged by family roots and supportive high school teachers, Gifford secured a journalism cadetship at The New Zealand Herald in Auckland in 1965, laying the groundwork for a career in the profession.

The Satirical Phenomenon of Loosehead Len

Beyond traditional match reports and analytical columns, Gifford captured the public imagination through a satirical lens. In 1973, he created “Loosehead Len,” a satirical rugby character that served as the name for seven of his published books. His literary output eventually crossed the threshold of 26 published books, cementing his status as a prolific sporting author.

Phil Gifford: Career Milestones and Accolades Category Achievement / Detail Career Span Over 50 years in journalism, beginning as a Herald cadet in 1965. Literary Output Authored over 26 books, including 7 under the name Loosehead Len. Rugby World Cups Covered every men’s Rugby World Cup from the inaugural 1987 tournament until 2019. Major Honors Appointed Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2024 New Year Honours.

Defining New Zealand Sport Writing and Broadcasting

Gifford’s editorial range extended far beyond satire, encompassing biographies of some of New Zealand’s biggest names. He penned Grizz: The Legend, a book on Alex Wyllie that was the biggest-selling New Zealand sports book of the 1990s. His biographical repertoire also featured major sporting figures including Dame Valerie Adams, Sir Peter Leitch, and Sir Wayne Smith. As a broadcaster, his work earned him nine New Zealand radio awards, alongside recognition as New Zealand sportswriter of the year twice and sports columnist of the year three times. He maintained an active presence in rugby discourse up to his final pieces for the Herald, which included a report after the All Blacks’ first-test victory over the Springboks, which he labelled one of their greatest wins.

Photo: rnz.co.nz