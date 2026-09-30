ASU Hockey Coach Greg Powers Placed on Leave Amid Investigation Into Player’s Collapse

Arizona State University head hockey coach Greg Powers was placed on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into an August 20 outdoor workout that left sophomore defenseman Matthew Mayich in a coma. The National Collegiate Hockey Conference and ASU athletics officials confirmed the disciplinary action as assistant coach Mike Corbett takes over team operations ahead of the season opener.

Fantasy & Market Impact Depth Chart Disruption: Assistant coach Mike Corbett assumes leadership for ASU’s opening games at Lindenwood University, creating immediate tactical uncertainty for the roster.

The Anatomy of the August 20 Workout and Diverging Accounts

The controversy centers on a conditioning session held on August 20, 2026, at Sun Angel Stadium. Matthew Mayich, a 21-year-old St. Louis Blues NHL draft pick from Ontario, collapsed during the outdoor training session and has remained in a coma for 40 days. The sequence of events leading up to his hospitalization has triggered disputes between the university’s leadership, the coaching staff, and anonymous player accounts.

Seven anonymous players submitted a letter to ASU President Michael Crow challenging the official narrative of the training session. According to the players’ correspondence dated September 28, the workout extended beyond 75 minutes, incorporated exercise as a form of punishment, and lacked necessary safety infrastructure, specifically noting the absence of a cold-water immersion tub on the field.

The players also alleged that Timothy Ziesel, who led the workout, ran a military-style conditioning session rather than a team-building exercise, and that water access was restricted. Legal representation for Ziesel disputed these claims, asserting that six coaches and trainers were present and that players were not denied water breaks.

Key Timeline and Program Metrics Event / Milestone Date Key Details The Workout Incident August 20, 2026 Matthew Mayich collapses during an outdoor training session at Sun Angel Stadium. Player Letter to President Crow September 28, 2026 Seven anonymous players dispute official accounts and request administrative leave for coaches. Coaching Change Announced September 30, 2026 ASU places Greg Powers on paid administrative leave; Mike Corbett steps in as acting coach. Season Opener October 2, 2026 ASU faces Lindenwood University in Missouri.

Administrative Fallout and Institutional Response

ASU Athletics Director Graham Rossini addressed the leadership shift in an official statement, emphasizing that the primary objective centers on supporting the student-athletes and the Mayich family. The university confirmed that an interim head coach will be appointed soon.

Meanwhile, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference issued a statement supporting ASU’s decision to sideline Powers while the circumstances surrounding the trauma are examined. The conference noted that while hockey matters to them, student-athlete well-being matters more.

Legal counsel for the Mayich family, Rob Carey, argued that further action should be taken to protect the locker room environment from potential retaliation. Carey emphasized that the interim head coach should have the authority to remove anyone who poses a risk of retaliation against these players.

External Investigations and Legal Scrutiny

ASU police launched an investigation into the workout’s protocols and safety measures, with plans to submit their completed findings to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for evaluation.

Family representatives and concerned players have asked for the investigation to be turned over to an outside agency. As assistant coach Mike Corbett prepares the squad for their opening weekend fixtures against Lindenwood University, the program faces scrutiny from the collegiate hockey community and legal authorities.

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