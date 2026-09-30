Major Fake Cigarette Ring Smuggling €20M in Tobacco Dismantled in France

French authorities have dismantled an international counterfeit cigarette ring that imported at least 30 tonnes of fake tobacco valued at roughly €20 million, resulting in twelve arrests and network ramifications stretching from Belgium to Morocco.

Multi-Month Investigation and Arrests

Investigators from the Amiens Research Section, backed by the Somme gendarmerie grouping, executed the arrests on September 14 and 22, 2026, following a multi-month inquiry.

The probe originally took root in June 2025 after customs officials intercepted a utility vehicle carrying 6,000 cartons of counterfeit cigarettes. That seizure prompted the Amiens prosecutor’s office to hand the case to the gendarmerie, leading to a formal judicial investigation opened in December 2025.

Cross-Border Law Enforcement Sweep

Law enforcement officials confirmed that international police cooperation with Belgium and Morocco proved critical in mapping out the illicit supply chain.

During the coordinated sweep, police seized 2.230 tonnes of fake cigarettes, ten vehicles, various weapons, and more than €85,000 in cash. Out of the twelve suspects put under formal investigation, the Amiens prosecutor’s office and the gendarmerie announced via a joint statement that three individuals have been remanded in custody while nine others were placed under judicial supervision.

Social Media Smuggling in Northern France

Parallel investigative efforts in northern France have further underscored the scale of the black market.

That specific regional network relied heavily on social media platforms like Snapchat to sell counterfeit products directly to consumers under packaging mimicking Marlboro and plain-tobacco formats.

Public Health and Black Market Pressures

The expanding underground economy continues to challenge public health policies centered on tobacco taxation.

Industry data indicates that counterfeit goods accounted for 19.5 percent of total cigarette consumption across France in 2025, translating to roughly one out of every five cigarettes smoked. Authorities note that these sophisticated operations span production, transport, storage, and street-level distribution, occasionally intersecting with narcotics trafficking and money laundering schemes as uncovered in the Lille proceedings, where investigators seized cocaine and cannabis alongside illicit cash.