Brandon McNulty will wear the rainbow jersey for UAE Emirates-XRG next season after winning the UCI road world championships in Montréal, yet the American expects to continue his duties, including carrying water bottles for team leader Tadej Pogačar.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Sponsorship Value: The rainbow jersey stays within the UAE Emirates-XRG ecosystem following Pogačar’s 2024 and 2025 titles.

The rainbow jersey stays within the UAE Emirates-XRG ecosystem following Pogačar’s 2024 and 2025 titles. Grand Tour Hierarchy: McNulty remains behind Tadej Pogačar, Isaac del Toro, and João Almeida for grand tour leadership.

The Balancing Act of Wearing the Rainbow Jersey

Everything changed for Brandon McNulty when he won the UCI road world championships in Montréal on Sunday, securing America’s first elite men’s road world title in 33 years. Yet, back at his day job with UAE Emirates-XRG, the newly minted world champion knows his responsibilities will not fundamentally reset. Pogačar is still the boss.

“At the end of the day, Tadej’s still the best rider,” McNulty said after his victory. “So now it’ll be fun me riding the front of races for him in the jersey. It will be really cool to race with him [Pogačar] for the first time.”

External Skepticism and Squad Depth

The prospect of a reigning world champion performing routine domestique tasks has sparked debate within the professional peloton. Michael Rasmussen voiced disbelief over the visual of a world titleholder hauling bidons for team leaders.

“It’s going to look incredibly uncool seeing him in the world championship jersey, sitting third-to-last in the UAE line-up with his pockets stuffed with water bottles, then peeling off just as the team’s two stars are about to race for the win,” he told Viaplay Sport News. “If he’s lucky, he’ll be given a chance to see if he can win the Tour de Pologne in the world champion’s jersey. Otherwise, it’s going to be a bit bizarre.”

Such a dynamic highlights the sheer depth of the UAE roster. McNulty is among the select group of underdog victors—such as Alessandro Ballan, Rui Costa, and Michał Kwiatkowski—who pulled off upsets against heavily favored opponents to claim the world championship.

UAE Emirates-XRG Grand Tour and Leadership Hierarchy Rider Role Key Recent Result Tadej Pogačar Team Leader 2024 & 2025 World Champion Isaac del Toro Grand Tour Leader 2nd Overall, 2025 Giro d’Italia João Almeida Grand Tour Leader Brandon McNulty Super Domestique 2026 World Champion, 9th Overall, 2025 Giro d’Italia

Immediate Italian Calendar and Team Strategy

Joxean Matxin Fernandez emphasized the American’s utility as both an elite helper and a leader.

“Brandon for me is a super, super rider and we believe a lot in him,” Matxin Fernandez told Velo during the Tour de France. “He is a super-class rider who combines the ability to climb and to time trial. For us he is both a super helper and a leader.”

UAE representatives verified to Velo that McNulty will kick off his Italian racing block on Saturday at the Giro dell’Emilia, with subsequent appearances at Coppa Agostoni, Tre Valli Varesine, Gran Piemonte, Il Lombardia, and the Giro del Veneto.

“To start with the jersey will be special. Hopefully, I can show with decent legs,” McNulty said of this weekend in Italy.

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