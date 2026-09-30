Pescara launches second phase of pine treatments against scale

The municipal administration of Pescara has launched the second phase of an targeted arboricultural treatment campaign to protect approximately 1,600 domestic pine trees from a cocciniglia infestation along the coastal territory.

Following actions that began initially in 2021 under Carlo Masci and Gianni Santilli, the city is deploying specialized fitofarmaci approved by the ministero. The intervention utilizes an application method involving protective bags placed on each tree, facilitating rapid absorption of the formulation to reach the canopy and eradicate the parasitic insects.

Understanding the Phytosanitary Mechanism Against Pine Scale Infestations

The operational protocol implemented across Pescara’s coastal zone relies on systemic crop protection products. By securing delivery bags directly to the trunk, arborists enable the botanical vascular system to draw the active chemical agent upward into the foliage.

Municipal Scope and Longitudinal Arboricultural Strategy

The current operational window encompasses approximately 1,600 domestic pines, matching the volume treated earlier in the season. Municipal authorities note that certain specimens integrated into this round received alternative treatments during the previous year’s schedule.

Carlo Masci and Gianni Santilli emphasized that continuous monitoring is required because biological efficacy varies across individual specimens. The administration maintains that multi-year interventions are essential to preserve Pescara’s pine canopy and safeguard urban green infrastructure.