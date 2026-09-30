Former Food Pantry Director Indicted for Stealing $37,500 in Ohio

Kathryn Whiting, the 62-year-old former co-director of the Eastside Mission Food Pantry in Delaware, Ohio, has been indicted on felony charges for allegedly stealing at least $37,500 from the charitable organization and its donors. Attorney General Andy Wilson announced the charges, which include telecommunications fraud and theft from a protected class.

Operational and Financial Takeaways Alleged Embezzlement Total: At least $37,500 diverted from the Eastside Mission Food Pantry between January 1, 2024, and September 14, 2026.

At least $37,500 diverted from the Eastside Mission Food Pantry between January 1, 2024, and September 14, 2026. Legal Charges Faced: Felony counts include theft from a person in a protected class, telecommunications fraud, and prohibited acts and practices for charities.

Felony counts include theft from a person in a protected class, telecommunications fraud, and prohibited acts and practices for charities. Investigative Bodies: The case involves collaboration between the Delaware Police Department, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Attorney General’s Charitable Law Section.

Inside the Indictment at Eastside Mission Food Pantry

The legal action centers on financial controls and oversight within the Eastside Mission Food Pantry, which operates as a ministry of the Eastside Mission Church in Delaware, Ohio. According to court filings in the Delaware County Common Pleas Court, the questionable financial activities occurred across a multi-year window, spanning from January 1, 2024, through September 14, 2026.

Prosecutors state that Whiting utilized her administrative access as co-director to misappropriate funds intended for vulnerable populations, including elderly residents who rely on the charity for basic nutritional support. Here is the math: the alleged misappropriation totals at least $37,500, a significant sum for a localized ministry operating on community donations and tight margins.

Multi-Agency Investigation and Prosecution Pathway

The case required a coordinated effort across local and state law enforcement entities. Investigators from the Delaware Police Department initially probed the financial discrepancies before partnering with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

Furthermore, the Charitable Law Section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office stepped in to handle the inquiry. To avoid potential conflicts of interest at the local level, the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office formally appointed the Attorney General’s Charitable Law Section to lead the prosecution in the Delaware County Common Pleas Court.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Safeguarding Charitable Assets

Case Metric Details Defendant Kathryn Whiting, 62 (Delaware, Ohio) Organization Eastside Mission Food Pantry (Eastside Mission Church) Alleged Timeline January 1, 2024 – September 14, 2026 Minimum Discrepancy At least $37,500 Prosecuting Entity Ohio Attorney General’s Charitable Law Section

State officials remind the public that criminal indictments represent allegations rather than final legal judgments. Under the law, the defendant remains presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For donors and community members wishing to report suspected financial misconduct within non-profits, the Ohio Attorney General maintains a dedicated reporting portal at charitable.ohioago.gov and a direct hotline at 800-282-0515.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.