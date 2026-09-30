Governor Morrisey unveils $19.725M for West Virginia state parks

Governor Morrisey Unveils $19.725 Million Infrastructure Push for West Virginia State Parks and Forests

Governor Patrick Morrisey announced a $19.725 million investment aimed at modernizing, repairing, and expanding outdoor recreation infrastructure across West Virginia state parks and forests. The funding combines $9.725 million from the FY27 budget surplus with $10 million in proposed projects through the West Virginia State Parks Endowment Fund Board, arriving as the Mountain State’s tourism economy hits record milestones with a $9.4 billion economic impact.

Financing the Mountain State’s Outdoor Economy

West Virginia’s tourism sector continues to scale unprecedented heights. Last year, the state welcomed 78.4 million visitors, generating $6.8 billion in visitor spending—while supporting 61,728 jobs across the state. This sustained growth underpins the administration’s aggressive capital injection, designed to protect and enhance the natural assets drawing travelers to the region.

Generating a wider economic tailwind, West Virginia has reported over $96 billion in private-sector commitments alongside more than 19,000 anticipated jobs within a timeframe of under a year. According to state officials, the new park funding builds directly on this momentum, ensuring public infrastructure keeps pace with surging visitor demand.

Targeted FY27 Budget Surplus Allocations

The $9.725 million drawn from the FY27 budget surplus targets critical maintenance and expansion needs across multiple public lands. Little Beaver State Park secures $3 million to construct a new 34-site campground and electrical improvements to nearby existing campsites. Meanwhile, aging cabins and historic company houses at Pipestem Resort State Park and Cass Scenic Railroad State Park are set to get $150,000 dedicated to roof replacements.

Transportation and logistics receive substantial backing as well. The state allocates $4 million toward statewide paving and repairs covering campsites, driveways, parking lots, and walkways throughout the park system. To maintain the only reliable method for delivering goods, equipment, and supplies to Blennerhassett Island State Park, the facility has been allocated $300,000 for a replacement service barge and tugboat named the GiGi. Twin Falls State Park rounds out the surplus spending with $2.275 million dedicated to comprehensive cabin renovations, lodge HVAC upgrades, and upgraded cabin interiors and mattresses.

Endowment Fund Board Proposals and Systemwide Upgrades

An additional $10 million in projects is proposed through the West Virginia State Parks Endowment Fund Board. Serving future facilities, the lodge, cabins, and recreation center, Chief Logan State Park is slated to receive $3 million for the replacement of a failing wastewater treatment plant capable of handling 20,000 gallons per day.

Photo: wvnews.com

Funding amounting to $1 million is designated for Canaan Valley to upgrade its snowmaking machinery, which will facilitate an increased output of snow across the entire skiable zone. Cacapon Resort State Park will be awarded $3 million to fund essential plant updates and repairs to its wastewater collection network, which caters to the lodge, cabins, golf course, and additional recreational areas. Designated for the renovation of the lower tram building—which encompasses updates to the restrooms, gift shop, and boat rental concession space—Hawks Nest State Park will obtain $1 million. Lastly, a $2 million allocation is directed toward statewide wastewater repairs to upgrade treatment facilities and replace deteriorating sand filtration parts across the entire State Park network.

Sustaining Regional Tourism Growth

Governor Morrisey emphasized that these structural investments serve a direct economic function beyond simple aesthetic upkeep. When tourists explore the Mountain State, their spending filters directly into local communities, supporting small businesses and validating the state’s outdoor recreation strategy.

Photo: wdtv.com

“When people visit West Virginia, they spend money in our communities, support our small businesses, and experience firsthand why this is such a great place to live, work, raise a family, and visit. We want to give them even more reasons to come back.”