Patrimoine & Commerce Releases H1 2026 Financial Report

Patrimoine & Commerce has officially deposited its 2026 half-year financial report with France’s Autorité des marchés financiers, making the disclosures publicly available. The portfolio spans over 560,000 square meters of retail parks across mid-sized French cities, operating on Euronext Paris under the ticker PAT.

Here is the math.

The Bottom Line

• Regulatory Filing: The half-year financial report for the period ending June 30, 2026, is now accessible to the public via the company portal and regulatory channels. • Asset Base: Operations remain concentrated in decentralized retail parks exceeding 560,000 square meters across France. • Pipeline Value: Management highlights an active deal-flow pipeline designated for upcoming exploitation and development assets.

Filing Details and Shareholder Access Channels

On September 30, 2026, Patrimoine & Commerce (Euronext Paris: PAT) confirmed the completion of its regulatory filing requirements. Investors can review the complete dossier, which includes the activity report for the first half of 2026, summarized condensed consolidated financial statements, the statutory auditors’ review report, and the official management attestation.

The documentation is hosted directly on the corporate website under the financial documents section. Alternatively, institutional and retail shareholders can request physical or digital copies by contacting the financial communication department at their Paris headquarters on avenue Georges Mandel.

Metric Category Operational Scope Filing Reference Total Portfolio Surface Over 560,000 m² H1 2026 Financial Report Primary Asset Class Retail Parks (French Provinces) Regulated Information Filing Exchange Listing Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0011027135) AMF Compliance Docket

Pipeline Expansion and Market Positioning

Beyond the statutory reporting figures, the group maintains a focused strategy centered on decentralized retail hubs.

The company continues to leverage its identified deal-flow to secure growth opportunities.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.