Harlem Gospel Choir Pays Tribute to Whitney Houston and Tina Turner in Puglia

On December 6, at 6:30 PM, the Harlem Gospel Choir will take the stage at the Teatro Team in Bari to present “Remembering Whitney & Tina,” a musical tribute celebrating Whitney Houston and Tina Turner. This performance merges contemporary gospel, jazz, and blues into a vibrant communal experience, honoring the two artists.

A Cross-Genre Celebration of Two Musical Icons

The concert series serves as an emotional journey through the repertoires of both Houston and Turner. The production harnesses the choir’s vocal force and energy to reinterpret legendary tracks. By weaving together elements of gospel, jazz, and blues, the ensemble transforms the Bari theater stage into an open space of shared emotion and dynamic rhythm.

For over four decades, the Harlem Gospel Choir has stood as one of the most known and appreciated gospel formations in the United States. Renowned for extraordinary vocal intensity, the choir carries a message of hope, inclusion, and brotherhood. Over the years, the ensemble has collaborated with an international roster of music legends, including Bono, Diana Ross, André Rieu, Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers, and Kathy Sledge.

An Historic Legacy on Global and Spiritual Stages

The choir’s performances have reached influential figures in the institutional and religious world. The ensemble has performed for figures including Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, Nelson Mandela, Pope John Paul II, and Pope Benedict XVI.

Puglia Tour Dates and Ticketing Information

The Bari performance at the Teatro Team on December 6 is part of a broader regional tour across Puglia. Following the opening night in Bari, the production travels to Martina Franca for an evening performance at the Teatro Nuovo on December 7, at 9:00 PM. The tour includes a performance in Lecce at the Teatro Apollo on December 8, at 9:00 PM. Tickets for the event can be secured directly through TicketOne.

The Takeaway

These Italian tour dates offer audiences a chance to witness how gospel music can breathe fresh life into anthems. Will you be experiencing the choir’s tribute live in Puglia this December?