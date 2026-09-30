First Microblazar Discovered in the Milky Way Galaxy

Astronomers have confirmed the first microblazar in the Milky Way galaxy, designated IRAS 18293-0941. Located roughly 12,000 light-years away, this compact stellar-mass black hole system drives high-velocity plasma jets toward Earth at three-quarters the speed of light, validating a theoretical prediction first proposed in the 1990s.

Validating Three Decades of Relativistic Jet Theory

For more than thirty years, astrophysical theorists maintained that stellar-mass black holes residing within our own galaxy should be capable of producing relativistic outflows identical to extragalactic blazars. Yet, observing a definitive system in such precise detail had eluded researchers until now. An international team led by the University of Jaén published findings in Astronomy & Astrophysics confirming that the IRAS 18293-0941 system successfully mirrors these massive extragalactic phenomena on a much smaller scale.

This compact object orbits a hot, massive companion star every 11.38 days. Through this tight binary dance, the black hole strips matter directly from its partner. Part of this stolen material feeds a surrounding accretion disk, while two opposing jets launch outward at extreme velocities, reaching approximately 75 percent of the speed of light.

Overcoming Interstellar Dust With Multi-Wavelength Data

Despite hiding in plain sight for decades, the object successfully evaded classification due to dense interstellar dust obscuring the region. Cataloged originally by the IRAS satellite back in 1983, the system could not be resolved through conventional optical telescopes alone. Unlocking its true nature required astronomers to synthesize data across multiple wavelengths simultaneously.

Researchers combined observations from visible light, X-rays, gamma-rays, and radio waves. Jakob van den Eijnden, a study co-author from the University of Amsterdam, noted that these insights could never have been extracted from any single telescope operating independently. Furthermore, observations utilizing the EVN network, which includes the Yebes radio telescope in Guadalajara, confirmed that the single-sided radio emission originated from within the stellar system rather than a background galaxy.

Comparison of Extragalactic Blazars and the Newly Discovered Milky Way Microblazar System Characteristic Standard Extragalactic Blazar Milky Way Microblazar (IRAS 18293-0941) Central Engine Supermassive Black Hole Stellar-Mass Black Hole (~10 solar masses) Mass Scale Millions to billions of solar masses A few hundred solar masses Jet Speed Relativistic (near speed of light) Three-quarters (¾) the speed of light Distance from Earth Millions to billions of light-years Approximately 12,000 light-years

Observational Advantages of a Closer Extreme Physics Laboratory

The unique geometry of IRAS 18293-0941 provides a rare window into high-energy astrophysical mechanics. One of the plasma jets points directly toward Earth, creating the observational signature that classifies it as a microblazar. The opposing jet moves away, remaining invisible yet exerting distinct environmental effects.

Josep Martí Ribas of the University of Jaén, who led the team, emphasized that having such an extreme physics laboratory within our galactic neighborhood grants researchers clarity. Phenomena previously studied only across vast cosmological distances can now be analyzed, opening new avenues for understanding stellar evolution and black hole accretion mechanics.