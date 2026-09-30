US lawmaker John Moolenaar warns Marco Rubio on South Korea-China ties

US Representative John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, sent a letter on the 28th to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The letter warns that shifting diplomatic, technological, and economic relations between South Korea and China pose a significant risk to United States national security interests.

A Diplomatic Shift on the Global Chessboard

The core concern centers on Seoul’s diplomatic pivot toward Beijing, a realignment that Washington fears could fracture coordinated Western pressure on China.

Here is why that matters for the broader geopolitical landscape. But as diplomatic exchanges between Seoul and Beijing accelerate, American lawmakers worry about structural friction turning into a permanent shift in South Korean foreign policy.

Back in June, Secretary Rubio noted before the House Foreign Affairs Committee that South Korean elected officials were taking positions contrary to U.S. national interests. Moolenaar’s latest letter builds directly on that assessment, calling for a synchronized, cross-agency response to monitor the changing alignment.

Unprecedented Summitry and Economic Entanglements

The diplomatic warming between Seoul and Beijing has moved at a breakneck pace. Following Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to South Korea in November, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung traveled to China just two months later. President Lee formally designated 2026 as a year of comprehensive restoration for bilateral ties, describing the cooperative momentum as an irreversible trend.

During these high-level talks, the two nations inked 14 separate memoranda of understanding spanning trade, digital technology, intellectual property, and quarantine standards. But these agreements have triggered alarms in Washington.

Moolenaar pointed to two specific areas requiring immediate administrative oversight. First, President Xi’s invocation of joint historical sacrifices against Japanese militarism eight decades ago is viewed by American observers as a deliberate wedge strategy designed to drive apart Washington’s two key East Asian treaty allies, South Korea and Japan. Second, the expansion of bilateral communication channels concerning export controls and supply chains worries American trade officials. Moolenaar argued that these parallel mechanisms risk undermining multilateral export control regimes. Furthermore, he characterized Beijing’s ongoing restrictions on critical mineral exports as an economic declaration of war against the United States.

The Semiconductor Dilemma and Corporate Vulnerability

Beyond high-stakes diplomacy, industrial supply chains remain a major flashpoint. South Korean corporate giants like Samsung and SK hynix continue to operate massive production facilities inside mainland China. These semiconductor plants give Beijing considerable leverage over critical technology supply chains.

Washington has tried to manage this exposure. The U.S. administration recently ended the Verified End-User (VEU) status for these facilities, forcing manufacturers to apply for individual licenses on an annual basis. While Moolenaar praised the move, he warned that the system creates perverse commercial incentives for Seoul to appease Beijing, giving Chinese authorities regular opportunities to exert economic coercion.

At the same time, friction is growing over domestic market fairness. Moolenaar noted that South Korean regulatory authorities have been sluggish in addressing data privacy, consumer protection, and cybersecurity violations by Chinese e-commerce platforms like AliExpress and Temu, creating an unlevel playing field that disadvantages American competitors.

Key Friction Points in US-South Korea-China Dynamics Issue Area Seoul-Beijing Development Washington’s Assessment Diplomatic Exchanges President Lee Jae-myung’s state visit following Xi Jinping’s trip; 14 new MOUs signed. Viewed as an irreversible strategic alignment that threatens U.S. interests. Supply Chain Controls Establishment of parallel communication channels on export controls and supply chains. Undermines allied export control synchronization and isolates Western policy. Semiconductor Manufacturing Continued operation of Samsung and SK hynix facilities within mainland China. Acts as a geopolitical lever for Chinese economic coercion despite annual VEU license terminations. Regulatory Enforcement Slower enforcement of consumer and data laws against Chinese platforms like AliExpress and Temu. Results in perceived bias and unfair treatment toward American enterprise.

The Road Ahead for Strategy

But there is a catch.