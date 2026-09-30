Ferencváros: Borbély Balázs értékelt a szünet alatt

Ferencváros head coach Balázs Borbély has welcomed the autumn international break as a timely physical and mental reset for his squad following a relentless start to the season. The team entered a break between September 20 and October 10 without any competitive fixtures, providing a rare pause in a campaign previously defined by a demanding twice-weekly match schedule driven by European qualification commitments.

Speaking after a training session at the Népliget sports complex, Borbély detailed how the coaching staff structured the unexpected layoff to help players recover from an intensive block of matches. With European scheduling alterations by UEFA consolidating autumn international windows into a single, extended block, the club faced an unusual stretch without matches.

“We gave the players the first week of the international break off because we have a very dense schedule behind us and ahead of us,” Borbély explained. “We sent them home with individual training plans to rest a bit and spend time with their families and loved ones. We returned on Sunday, conducted assessments, and compared our physical progress against the summer measurements. Fortunately, everything went well.”

Assessing Fitness and Refining Tactics

Following the initial week of rest, the technical staff shifted focus toward evaluating athletic and tactical data gathered during Sunday’s return assessments. The extended break allowed the coaching team to analyze current strengths while identifying specific areas requiring tactical and mental development before the domestic and European seasons resume.

Photo: 24.hu

“In these days, we are examining what we are good at and in which elements, whether in tactical or mental terms, it will be important for us to improve further,” the head coach noted. “In the continuation, we will work to ensure that we can continue the championship and European cup participation in the best possible condition.”

Reflecting on the psychological and physical demands placed on the squad since the summer preparations began, Borbély admitted that the breather was mutually beneficial for both the players and the technical staff.

“Mentally and physically, this little refresh was good, and I think everyone enjoyed this little break,” he said. “To be honest, I was glad about it and I was already looking forward to it, because it was a very intensive period since the beginning of the preparation.”

Controlled Preparation Ahead of October Schedule

With fixtures in the OTP Bank Liga, the Európa Liga, and the MOL Magyar Cup looming through October, the current week remains dedicated entirely to preparation. Alongside daily training drills, the team is scheduled to host a behind-closed-doors friendly on Saturday at the FTC-MVM Népliget Sports Centre against Soroksár, the current leader of the NB II division.

Photo: ulloi129.hu

Borbély emphasized that Saturday’s encounter will serve as a structured opportunity to build match fitness under strict workload management rather than chasing an unmanaged intensity.

“Physical loading will be the main focus, but this will be a controlled load, as we plan for everyone to be able to play 45 minutes,” Borbély stated. “We want to further develop the tactical elements that people have already seen in our game and iron out the mistakes as much as possible. Saturday’s meeting will be important for us both tactically and physically.”