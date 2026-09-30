FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta revealed that he maintains a regular line of communication with Robert Lewandowski, messaging the striker after he scores for Chicago Fire. Speaking at the European Club Association (EFC) general assembly in Copenhagen, Laporta emphasized that their strong personal relationship remained entirely unchanged despite the Polish forward’s departure from Barcelona.

The Prodigal Son Returns to European Football’s Power Center

The Bella Center in Copenhagen played host to a grand reunion during the EFC general assembly, an event featuring hundreds of European clubs, including Polish representatives. For Barcelona, the gathering marked their first official assembly since being readmitted to the group in February 2026. The club had been excluded for nearly five years following the fallout from the attempted Super League breakaway during the pandemic.

While Real Madryt has not yet returned to the group, the club is close to an agreement, and EFC chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi expressed great respect for Florentino Perez. Stepping into the plenary session at the head of the Catalan delegation, Laporta was greeted warmly from the stage by Al-Khelaifi, who declared, “Joan, welcome back to the family.” High-ranking figures such as UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and FIFA general secretary Mattias Grafström were also present, but the Barcelona president remained the focal point of the delegates.

Recalling the Architecture of Barcelona’s Financial Recovery

Lewandowski’s arrival from Bayern Munich served as a symbol of Barcelona’s reconstruction under Laporta, who returned to the presidency in 2021 after an 11-year break. While other players were hesitant to agree to deferred payments, Lewandowski was open to it, cementing a deep bond with the executive.

Refusing the narrative that Barcelona simply provided a platform for the striker’s final years, Laporta countered that the relationship was mutually transformative. “A czemu tak stawiać sprawę? To Robert nam dał niezapomnianą przygodę,” Laporta noted, stressing that the club would never forget his impact.

Metric / Milestone Joan Laporta Era (Post-2021) Robert Lewandowski Contribution EFC Status Readmitted Feb 2026 Symbol of Barcelona’s reconstruction Current Status President Player at Chicago Fire Communication Link Active post-match messaging Scoring goals

The Macro-Franchise Outlook and Future Governance

The Copenhagen assembly served as a signal to FIFA president Gianni Infantino that European football is united against his ideas. With institutional alignment solidifying between the EFC board—which includes Legia Warsaw owner Dariusz Mioduski—and elite continental powerhouses, Barcelona’s reintegration signals a stabilization of European football’s political landscape.

As Laporta balances objectives with ongoing financial restructuring, his continued public alignment with former stars like Lewandowski highlights a deliberate strategy. Whether tracking the striker’s progress in Major League Soccer or securing boardroom alliances in Scandinavia, Barcelona’s leadership remains focused on rebuilding its stature.

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